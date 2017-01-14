Vaclav Klaus pierces EU pomposity again

I am a very known critic of the European integration process, everyone knows it, so it will be no surprise to hear from me that I am not so happy with what has been going on, and I was very much in favour - it was still in the dark communist days - I was really in favour of the European integration process, but this process has been switched, transformed by the Maastricht treaty, 25 years ago, and especially now by the Lisbon Treaty, later, to something totally different, and I call this a move from integration to unification. This was the beginning of the negative, wrong development, as I see it.Klaus has previously provoked a walk-out of snowflake MEPs during a speech in which he said
There is also a great distance (not only in a geographical sense) between citizens and Union representatives, which is much greater than is the case inside the member countries. This distance is often described as the democratic deficit, the loss of democratic accountability, the decision-making of the unelected – but selected – ones, as bureaucratisation of decision-making etc. The proposals to change the current state of affairs – included in the rejected European Constitution or in the not much different Lisbon Treaty – would make this defect even worse. Since there is no European demos – and no European nation – this defect cannot be solved by strengthening the role of the European Parliament, eitherIt is difficult for the Establishment to brand a Czech anti-totalitarian warrior, who as a child resisted the Nazis and as an adult helped topple Communism, as a right-wing nutter or a fascist; as President of a NATO country he was also privy to highest level defence secrets, so hard to brand him as uninformed. Klaus is that rarest of creatures in Europe these days - a Statesman.
I commend the RT interview - and I'll be clearing snow this morning with a smile.
Watched part of it and then realised it's 30 minutes long, so I'll return to it when I have more time.
Sadly, there's not a hope of it being reported on the BBC, Sky or other British media, let alone broadcast. It's "tainted" by being a RT interview, so Putin (boo, hiss, he's over there) must have orchestrated the whole thing as part of his mission to destroy the EU; takeover Europe and then rule the world.
Vaclav Claus, is to me the very personification of a great European, kind, wise, cultured, humble, a democrat in all that he says and does with a seriously wicked sense of humour and what a joy it would be just to sit in his presence, maybe even to get the odd word in but mainly, I'd be there to listen and in complete contentment.
If only, men like him he was the common, not the rarity, would the EU be so much improved but even then, I would say, yes to a Europe associated and combined, overseen by men such as Vaclav but never should Britain be a part any of it, except in trade and with certain very well chosen friends.
Where in Britain is our Vaclav Claus? Alas, we have no one but no one like him in our midst, barring the nearest imho is Jacob, and in him, there is man for all seasons, the hour draws very near for him to come forth to command and lead us.
More proof, if ever any 'more' was required, that the Western media have an agenda to keep such truths from the electorate.
Never thought I'd be keeping RT on my 'favourites' list as a place to get a glimpse at the other side of the story.
