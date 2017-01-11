Five more things they want to ban in 2017

The nets are closing in and the bansturbators, the disturbing alliance between the global corporates, the UN, EU and political establishments, have their sights set on five more things to ban during the year.
1. FM radio - Efforts to restrict and regulate transmissions have failed, so attention has turned to eliminating receivers. Because the transmission technology is so cheap, efficient, local and available, all official efforts to eliminate non-State sanctioned broadcasts to date have failed. Instead, attention now turns to ridding people of the means of receiving broadcasts. By switching off official FM radio broadcasts, FM receivers in car, home and personal device radios will drop out of the market and legacy devices will decline rapidly due to obsolescence and natural attrition. Future dissidents may broadcast on FM, but no-one will hear them.
2. Wood / Coal fires - There is no better way to bring a truculent and rebellious population to heel than cutting off winter heating. With electric heating, district heating schemes and natural gas networks, authorities can turn people's warmth on and off at will. However, a population equipped with coal and biomass burning stoves will not be so easily cowed; the Greek authorities were astonished last Winter as the people refused to capitulate, in a nation well equipped with stoves in which every variety of scavenged wood fuel, old furniture, pallets and combustible materials were burned in defiance of the government. So stoves have to go. The UN has already taken measures, well supported by the BMJ (and wasn't Stalin right about bloody doctors ...) on the grounds of PM2.5 emissions. London's wood burning stoves, so popular in Highgate and Islington, apparently kill thousands of Londoners prematurely and are worse than TfL's entire bus fleet. So the BMJ says. Expect a ban on woodburning stoves in the UK this year.
|One of my wood stoves .... from my cold, dead hands etc.
4. Power supply / Internet access - Already dealt with in a previous post. The State simply loves technology such as the new Smart Meters that can remotely cut power and Internet access to individual dissidents. Pretty soon disconnect-on-demand will be standard at the moment of a State police raid on a dissidents home, for example, to confuse and disorientate as the doors crash down. Homes of authors of personal blogs not licenced with the Mosley Regulator and people who don't use their real names on Facebook may also be disconnected on grounds of State Security ..
5. Democracy - This will be the subject of many future posts, but attempts to change systems to prevent events such as the Brexit poll are already under way. Already Labour, backed by the RSA, are pushing 'people's juries' in place of voting; a random selection of electors are comprehensively
7 comments:
Big Brother loves you ........
On the basis that satire is always overtaken by reality more quickly than we expect, I am sure all this will soon come to pass.
surely not a joke, because I ain't laughing.
All of them are interesting Raedwald, but I won't deal with them all, because I'll leave that to others. I'll deal with the one I know well - radio.
FM is being phased out because it has become a dead-end technology; there are no more channels left to transmit and channel separation is poor, so you can't cram more channels into existing spectrum. Think model aircraft for a minute. They used to transmit / receive on 35MHz with only a few channels; so few that you were required to alert your model flying friends at the flying club with antenna flag colours and pegs on the channel peg board. Now its all 2.4GHz with hundreds, if not thousands of channels with automatic channel selection so everyone gets a channel with no worries about crashing your mate's model aircraft!
So it is with DAB; there will be thousands more channels and probably many more to choose from with small independent broadcasters; local radio and even "pirates". However, if I was going to be an illegal broadcaster (pirate) I would choose AM, although it is "fuzzy" and in mono only, it is bullet-proof reliable and transmits over long (extreme) distances.
Where I can see a great inconvenience is cars. Whilst it is relatively easy to go out and buy a radio set; once you have chosen a car, you are stuck with it for quite some time.
There's crisis, clever in its insidious force and definitely we feel it, it is also flexing its muscles and this is a very proscriptive ideology............unseen, unsaid but explicit and with very little resistance it installs itself sapping, bleeding the life out of the body Britain.
Oh and the march of Islamicization; throughout UK governmental institutions, in councils, quangoes, Uni's, schools and Halal meat is already compulsorily on the menu, the effort to strangle free speech and individuals communicating over the web, see how Iran and the Saudis do it, it's (strike)coming(/strike...ooh no strike facility how annoying) already here.
Tell me, figuratively and metaphorically that: we are not being fucked and fucked hard.
I've been a shooter for most of my life and I can authoratively say that nobody I ever met in the field would pass psycho tests! We actually enjoy game shooting so obvious psychopathic leanings there!
Anyway ,the only people who pass such tests are crazed axe murderers who persuade their doctors that they are totally fit to go back into society.
When, badly needing and wanting fresh air we open the windows only to get gusts of wood smoke, I really really would like a double barreled shot gun and the inalienable right to use it as I wish.
Post a Comment