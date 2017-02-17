Blair struggles to rise from the political grave

The most loathed ex-politician in Britain is scrabbling to rise from his political grave; Blair, whose mummified features can barely raise a plastic smile these days, is sufficiently mentally deluded to think he can lead a successful minority coup against Brexit. With even his most crooked and morally corrupt ex-supporters having deserted him, he is bereft of any effective support and driven only by a zombie-like primal urge to cause trouble.
He has so far escaped prison for his mendacious Iraq adventures, though the possibility of crowdfunded private legal action against him is growing, and he may yet find himself in the dock in 2017. His Brexit performances may be an attempt to distract from having to face justice.
Blair has also announced plans to set up his own Disinformation Service to drip his own venomous version of reality onto social and mainstream media. Apart from the editorial staff at the Guardian, few will be gulled (or gulled again) by Blairthink.
There has also been no confirmation to date that Blair's efforts at resurrection are inspired by secret cash from George Soros, whose own seditious attempts to subvert democracy both in the UK and in America are bringing him perilously close to arrest.
9 comments:
Made a small contribution to the Crowdfund so that the parents of soldiers killed in Iraq can, hopefully, get Blair before a Court to account for his malfeasance in public office.
As far as the country's concerned the sooner he meets the God he claims to believe in, the better.
How can a man meet God when he believes he is God?
I see a husk, a shell of a man, corrupt beyond salvage. Aye, long ago he sold his mortal soul, a Faustian pact no doubt of it yet how much of it is the true face of malice in that household - perhaps we'll never know, certainly she will take her secrets to the grave and an early one too, many wish it.
So, it's back to the analogy of Hitler-bliar in his bunker playing on his war table pushing imaginery armies and airplanes across a map which diminishes daily, squeezed from the west but mostly from the EAST - a knock on the door, a young lieutenant child soldier of JP Morgan...... shouts "we need you our dear leader to march at the head of our new panzer division" made up of has beens, the infirm, the mentally challenged and kids - oh yes lots of cannon fodder.
bliar smiles, "at last a call from my country and I must, I will lead them!"
The door to the bunker is opened, he steps out and much to his utter astonishment the thousands, the millions! weeping, scweaming, adoring crowds
They simply haven't turned up........
Cut to, the padded cell.
Nice one DeeDee99.
As a veteran it was a no brainer to make a contribution to Roger Bacon and Reg Keys' quest to bring that ba$tard to trial and hopefully imprisonment.
His latest stunt in trying to reverse Brexit is doomed to fail. He doesn't realise that his support for another referendum guarantees that the Leave side would win be an even bigger margin. His clear disdain for the will of the British People is disgustin. He doesn't respect the result and insists that we vote again - presumably, until we get it right. So like his beloved EU.
If there is a Hell - I fervently hope that is where he ends up.
I have always taught my children/grandchildren that hatred is bad for the soul. But in the case of T. B-Lair I make an exception.
For what that thing did to our coutry I can never, ever find a soupçon of forgiveness anywhere in my heart. I would quite happily do my time at HM's pleasure for strangling the life out of the odious turd. A garrote would be my preferred method. Then I wouldn't have to look at that smug offspring-of-unmarried-parents visage.
After getting caught venerating the bones of St Theresa in London by Matthew Paris I wonder at TB's lack of overt demonstration of his Catholic faith. His attempts to load his administration with co-religionists, his weekly counselling by Cormack Murphy O'Connor and sneaking in through the Westminster Cathedral back entrance for Communion should inform on this gut's motivation.
Duplicitous weasels have their place in politics. After years of apparent influence peddling TB strikes me as little more than a "Labour" version of the Rick Mayall (RIP) Alan Beresford Bastard character.
Curious to see the BBC assisting with the political defibrillator paddles.
The (fully justified) opprobrium heaped upon Bliar doesn't detract from the strings that emanate from his partially-rotten carcass and lead to 'where ever' and the globalist/establishment puppet masters that control him - for Bliar doesn't have the brain cells required to act in the way he has, or intends to, without the appropriate leverage.
I just wonder if his slice of pizza pie was as big as everyone else's ... or as tasty?
I too have contributed to the crowd justice fund; they are very close now to attaining their financial goal and getting the lawyers to work. God speed to them. This action would be the single biggest factor - bigger than Brexit or Trump - that would make EU and UK leaders sit up and think "shit, we've lost"!
Perhaps it's not that curious that the BBC is helping TB
You scratch my back
Time to dump telly tax
The cartoon is too kind to the ghastly zombie
Post a Comment