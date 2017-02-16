Extraordinary arrogance of deluded Brussels fools

Like a partner in an ugly divorce who just won't realise they have no say in their ex-partner's share of the split, the EU just won't leave go of the UK's assets. Proof if ever proof were needed that the rest of the EU has been doing far better out of Britain's membership than we have. We can't escape the clutches of their Federast courts for years to come, they claim. And we must pay them at least €60bn when we leave, to make up for their reduced income. Now they say they want to keep our fish.
In a leaked document published by the Guardian, the EU makes the mistake of seeming to claim as a right that which can only be granted by the UK - access to resources within our 200 mile economic territorial waters. We will manage our own fish stocks to our best advantage - that can be anywhere from fishing 100% ourselves to licensing others to fish it. And we may use that power to negotiate licenses directly with the nations involved, including Denmark and Holland, rather than with the EU.
Of course it will take years to build our fleets up again - not only boats to be built, but men to train, skills to acquire. And the management of fish stocks to assure our future prosperity to be achieved. If there is one red line for the British people, it is regaining total and absolute control of our waters. No conditions. No restrictions. Any foreign boat that fishes in our waters after we leave must do so with our explicit consent or be seized, have its crew imprisoned and its catch forfeit. That's international marine law.
Really, the sooner those deluded fools from Brussels realise they're dealing with a sovereign independent nation and one with warships to boot (though not nearly enough) and not some cowed Euro-Satrapy, the better.
In fact, Mrs May could send the appropriate signals by ordering now the building of ten new fisheries patrol vessels, suitably armed and equipped to carry Royal Marines boarders, and new fisheries patrol drones. The foreign aid budget is rich in resources - and fisheries patrol can be said to be a form of foreign aid.
3 comments:
Unfortunately if it came to a "Cod War" with our EU opponents I think we might loose looking at the present state of our navy!
It is something I have been boring people with for years, that rather than waste money on the small, American controlled Trident fleet. We should have put the moeny into building up a navy of small fast patrol boats to protect our borders, fisheries and seas.
Still I suppose those two Jeep Carriers up in the Firth of Forth could be used for fisheries protection work whilst they wait for their planes!
Barnacle Bill
The UK lost the Cod War because Iceland threatened to pull out of NATO, and they were absolutely essential to keeping the GIUK gap shut to Soviet Submarines
This is all just theatre, when it comes down to it, EUrope has no choice but to accede to all of our demands, or run the risk of none belligerent UK sending Russia a complete and live picture of western and central EUropes military.
Totally agree with your post R, foreign aid money being put to a good use for a change and while the vessels are being built don't forget about surveillance drones. They are relatively cheap and can stay aloft for quite a while, I wouldn't be surprised if there were some types that even carried armaments. How off putting it would be for some thieving eu skipper to be hauling in, then have the bag shot to shreds just as it left the water.
