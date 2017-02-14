Never mind the BBC ... feel the EBC

Yes, the European Broadcasting Corporation was let down the slipway this week by Der Spiegel. A 24-language, full colour HD pan-Europe broadcast service via both analogue and DVB-T transmission
- To be funded by the EU directly and by a 5% levy on turnover imposed on Facebook, Google and Twitter
- Facebook & Google (You Tube) also to be forced by law to transmit EBC content for 5% of their output
- None or limited advertising
"Third, the aim should be much more than just to establish a new media actor that tries to happily co-exist with existing private and public media. Instead, the EBC will also open up new sources of income for private quality media by acting as a platform for private journalistic content."The hope must surely be that this ponderous, Soviet-style broadcaster can compel itself on captive audiences - on station platforms, in government offices, on giant screens in streets and squares - for in an age of 'pull' media consumption and off-line viewing, it's likely that hardly anyone will watch EBC voluntarily.
Finally, EU spokesman Margaritis Schinas justified an initial demand of €60bn from the UK by saying it was like buying your round in the pub ..
3 comments:
It'll be as much fun as watching paint dry.
Actually DeeDee99, watching paint dry will be more fun, if that were possible!
How the hell does the EU force private companies to transmit this ECB shite, If I were CEO of Youtube, I'd tell the EU to sling it's hook.
What gets me it the complete lack of awareness. The hated EU is in it's death throes, but still thinks the answer is more EU.
Love your analogy Radders, though Holland it a net contributor as is France. The rest are just freeloading sponging gits.
"Broadcast this or be blocked"
EUrope is desperate to clear the ground so EU clones of US corporates can be launched, a mass block of uncontrolled content is their goal after all.
Post a Comment