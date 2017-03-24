Facial Asymmetry - Mayor of London

Just one more photography post and I'm done ...
A game we used to play when bored was to 'split' on Photoshop the full face photographs of convicts in US jails (many American states publish mugshots of their jailbirds on the web) to find the greatest degree of asymmetry. Convicts gave good results because they generally have the most asymmetric faces - balanced, sober, law abiding college football players tend to have very symmetrical faces.
Watching London's Mayor yesterday I was struck by the thought that he would also give a good result. Of course there's absolutely no suggestion whatever that Mr Khan is criminally inclined, but the two composites perhaps suggest that there is more than one side to the Mayor.
2 comments:
Is it just me or does the picture on the right show Mr Bean?
I listened to Emir Khan's weazel response on R4 yesterday morning to the Westminster attack. He was nearly tying himself in knots not to bring the "I" word into it. Eventually it did come out but by that time he was on full blown auto-pilot. So it got skated over very quickly.
