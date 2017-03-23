This picture is genuine

I am sorry to disagree with the commentators on the article below, but having lived and worked in the Middle East for nearly 10 years, I think the woman in the foreground is showing an express of shock and distress. Holding her hand to her face like that, she is not looking at, nor talking on, the phone, In my in the region, I would argue that gesture is one of sympathy and shock.
Sorry that was sent before I could review it properly. What I mean to say was, "Based on my time in the region, and the many Muslims I got to know, I would argue that gesture is one of sympathy and shock".....
Look again.The first picture posted by R shows a woman striding. The latest picture shows a woman walking at snails pace. One of these has been PS or it was a sequence of separate pictures. We need to know.
Anon 18.24 - I agree. In this frame her distress is evident; she is shocked, upset, scared and clearly making her way to whatever safety she knows on the South Bank. The frames were clearly taken by motor drive in quick succession. That this is the frame the photographer wants released is quite right; the frame in the post below that appeared widely on the internet yesterday makes her look callous and uncaring. I think this frame is the honest one.However, the point in my post stands; UK Moslems must make a choice. Either they belong to the Realm, or they are hostile.
"Either they belong to the Realm, or they are hostile"Islam and their tribe will always come first. Always.I make the point that less than 10% of Germans were Nazi's; we still had to blow Germany to kingdom come...
Post a Comment
5 comments:
I am sorry to disagree with the commentators on the article below, but having lived and worked in the Middle East for nearly 10 years, I think the woman in the foreground is showing an express of shock and distress. Holding her hand to her face like that, she is not looking at, nor talking on, the phone, In my in the region, I would argue that gesture is one of sympathy and shock.
Sorry that was sent before I could review it properly. What I mean to say was, "Based on my time in the region, and the many Muslims I got to know, I would argue that gesture is one of sympathy and shock".....
Look again.
The first picture posted by R shows a woman striding. The latest picture shows a woman walking at snails pace. One of these has been PS or it was a sequence of separate pictures. We need to know.
Anon 18.24 - I agree. In this frame her distress is evident; she is shocked, upset, scared and clearly making her way to whatever safety she knows on the South Bank.
The frames were clearly taken by motor drive in quick succession. That this is the frame the photographer wants released is quite right; the frame in the post below that appeared widely on the internet yesterday makes her look callous and uncaring. I think this frame is the honest one.
However, the point in my post stands; UK Moslems must make a choice. Either they belong to the Realm, or they are hostile.
"Either they belong to the Realm, or they are hostile"
Islam and their tribe will always come first. Always.
I make the point that less than 10% of Germans were Nazi's; we still had to blow Germany to kingdom come...
Post a Comment