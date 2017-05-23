Islamist animal slaughters children

That Islamists have no place in Western societies is not news. Nor that some of them are brutal, amoral killers and lack any vestige of human compassion. Nor that the followers of the perverted death cult frequently pick children as their victims. We knew that the Islamists were busy plotting to slaughter us, that our open borders have allowed killers, guns and explosives to enter the country without hindrance. Most Islamists are still free to broadcast their perverted and inhuman propaganda on social media - the death cult's forum. So nothing about last night's slaughter of children in Manchester should have shocked or surprised us - yet it has.
It was a Monday night break for young girls and their mums, with the promise of the start of Summer and in the carefree days before exam results in August. Travel plans had been made and co-ordinated with other parents; tram and pick-up, taxi, last train and meet at the station. Mobiles checked, promises extracted. For some it would be their first late night out, the start of an adventure into young adulthood, with all its dreams and aspirations. This morning those dreams lay shattered in puddles of clotted blood and ironmongers' shrapnel.
May God grant us strength to defeat the evil of this death cult.
It also seems that a warning was given some four hours before the slaughter; we're told that this twitter account is now suspended. I wish we could say the same for @owys663.
Operation Gladio.
Look it up.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-4524218/Book-claims-elites-UK-encouraging-mass-immigration.html
An apologist will be along shortly with the usual "lone wolf" and "mental health" excuses.
Maybe Sweden is finally waking up to this with the deportation of 80,000 migrants.
Maybe?
I'll just put this here.
"terror attacks 'part and parcel' of living in a major city .. " -- Sadiq Khan.
It will be some solace to the parents of the dead to know they are up to date on their multicultural tariff.
It Has Nothing To Do With ...
...One Of The Hazards Of Living In A Big City
Sales Of IKEA Tea Lights Soar
No, that's the problem, not the solution.
Because "god" doesn't exist, & Mahmud was not a "prophet".
The degree of delusion & self-delusion is remarkable - look at the christian dominionists clustering around D Trumpolini ....
Anonymous ...
Oddly enough, I'd agree with the "mental health" bit - see above.
As for"lone wolf" - no, this nutter had accomplices, who are still around.
Will the Government acknowledge the threat within our midst? No.
Will the Government allow people to openly dispute or condemn Islam? No.
Will the Government make any significant changes in policy towards Islam? No.
Will the Government continue to clamp down on OUR freedoms? Yes.
Will the Government still permit preachers of hate to sermonise? Yes.
Will the Government still refuse to introduce positive profiling? Yes.
So much of this WAS predictable. So much is STILL predictable.
Fuck Mohammed and all his deluded followers and fuck the Government for its policy of importing death and destruction.
Maybe Sweden can deport 80000, but how could we deport our home grown terrorists who were born here ? Where would we dump them ?
Nothing to do with Islam .... move along, nothing to see here.
Anon at 08:44
How about we lease a couple of acres of land in Guantanamo Bay from the Americans? I'm sure President Trump would be very amenable to the idea.
Have you heard the latest? "...he was known to the authorities..."
Raedwald writes: "It also seems that a warning was given some four hours before ..."
It looks to me as if the Twitter website (twitter.com) publishes times using a time zone that is 8 hours behind British Summer Time (probably USA Pacific Daylight Time, PDT). Thus that picture most likely was posted on UK date 23 May at 02:24 BST, well over 3 hours after the explosion.
Best regards
It seems Ariana Grande is a prize shit.
She has posted hate messages on social media.
And how she adores her fans:-
The worst behavior from Ariana usually comes when she is around her fans, unlike other humble stars who have a lot of time for their fans – she appears to have none at all. An insider told a Manhattan radio station, “She did autographs and pics and was all smiles until she got into the elevator. As soon as the doors shut she said, ‘I hope they all f*cking die.'”
"but how could we deport our home grown terrorists who were born here ?"
Just like that.
Our politicians have sold us a pup. They will ensure our security, but we need to give up a little freedom in return. Clearly that trade isn't working.
The freedom we've given up is the right to even describe our problem.
Much is made in the MSM that this was an attack on 'little girls', Hey! I've got news for you, our little girls have already been under attack in Rochdale, Oxford et al, ad nauseam.
They attack predominantly children and women: they are cowards.
They are also subliminally practicing Genocide.
And post-modern libtards can call me Racist for saying so: I really don't care what they say.
We need to make it very clear that we will not tolerate this kind of shite nor will we allow our nation to be turned into a police state to “solve” a problem that the political scum caused in the first place.
so:
1No more imports of RoP or Subsahara AT ALL–EVER. including family reunions.
2-Those here lose the vote. Plus no new migrants of ANY kind to get the vote until their family have been in the UK 100 years.
3-No more subsidized breeding. Marriages recognised in UK law and bigamy charges applied. You arrive with 4 wives you get arrested and have the choice of jail/divorce or leaving. Benefits enough for ONLY 1 woman and 2 kids –not a penny more.
4-All state snooping and repression to fall on the “community” that is the origin of the problem.
5-For any who don’t like the new reality a small bounty to permanently leave the UK with their families and never be allowed to return,
6-Full and immediate deportation of malefactors without concern for int’l law. RoP followers out of UK jails–where they are organised–into prison camps where they can await deportation without causing more trouble.
I urge that anybody reading this write to May and make it clear that she has another problem now besides Brexit.
We aren’t the French or German cucks. We won’t tolerate this kind of killing and we won’t tolerate a police state on the bogus claim that non-bombing and killing native Britons have anything to do with this problem.
Political scum caused this mess and they are going to pay for it.
And piss on all cultural Marxism that tries to hide the truth.
Mr Ecks: "3-No more subsidized breeding. Marriages recognised in UK law and bigamy charges applied. You arrive with 4 wives you get arrested and have the choice of jail/divorce or leaving. Benefits enough for ONLY 1 woman and 2 kids –not a penny more."
What a softie! My stance used to be no welfare or benefits at all unless there have been at least ten years continuous record of tax and national insurance.
But you know what? I'll support your clause two, if you amend clause three to "Benefits enough for ONLY 1 woman and 2 kids" after 100 years of residency and no police record.
Just wondering...
Is this what is known as a "hate crime", or just "part and parcel" of modern city life?
I think we should be told.
right-writes
right-writes: "I think we should be told."
Sadiq Khan has already instructed you how to interpret the entrails of the sacrifice.
as per anon @07:50
For all his faults, a commendable speech by Trump on this cowardly attack.
It's a shame that our politicians aren't similarly blunt, but then they have to be careful
not to offend the R.o.P.
NTDWI? Oh, all right then -- carry on as if nothing's happened.
Funny how it was timed once Grande had left the stage. Surely for full effect the detonation would have been during, not after, the concert?
Operation Gladio - terrorise innocent civilians but leave the slebs alone. All part of the plan...
Anon 12.05 - it seems once Grande had left the stage, the venue external doors were opened and the killer walked into the foyer unchecked. Nothing more than that.
Occam's razor - cockup rather than conspiracy.
