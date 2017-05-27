Taormina, oafs and whores

Today, Sicily is filled with Maghrebi and sub-Saharan African migrants, in the absence of work or benefit begging, stealing, whoring. The advance guard of several millions of economic migrants preparing to cross the Med into Europe's underbelly their purpose is in sharp contrast to the US forces and British 8th Army waiting there in 1943 ready to invade the Italian mainland. Fresh from victory in North Africa, they too had crossed the Med to Sicily - and after cruel battle there took a brief and deserved rest before the final slog Northwards up the Italian mainland. That late Summer of 1943 was by all accounts perfect. Not only Alan Moorehead but Alan Whicker were there, having bagged themselves billets of some comfort, as had the war artist Edward Ardizzone.
Trump's real anger at Euro NATO defence free-riding is understandable given the tangible sacrifice of British and American lives that made their Federation possible. He can be excused a certain oafishness at their selfish and self-interested parsimony. He pointedly refrained from committing more American blood in their defence if it happens again. To put Taormina in context, I reproduce below a brief note of Whicker's war-world. And an Ardizzone sketch lest we forget.
|Ardizzone- In Sicily, fighting
We spent 10 days in Sicily at the end of last month. There seems scarcely a flat surface anywhere in Palermo that hasn't received the unattractive attentions of a tagger and as a complete guess I'd suggest that 10-15% of the magnificent old houses are uninhabitable and in serious danger of structural failure. Some are supported by a steelwork exoskeleton.
African migrants are everywhere, though perhaps not quite as many as I'd feared; the females (a small proportion of the total) are all in various stages of pregnancy. The males sell trinkets on the streets; what very quickly became obvious, though, is that there's an organisation behind their activities. Someone is making massive amounts of money - when it rained one day, the trinkets simply disappeared and all the migrants were suddenly selling umbrellas - and all identical umbrellas, at that. When the rain stopped, back came the trinkets.
Someone is training them, too. Most speak English to some extent, many speak good English. The approach is always the same - big confident smile, "Hello my friend, where are you from?" and then a trinket is offered "as a gift to you". Then the punch line - "I have a wife and children to support, can you help us to eat today? Just a euro....". We saw no evidence of wives and children, but some evidence of groups of migrants sharing rooms in derelict or semi-derelict houses.
Palermo is just a mess. Magnificent palazzos, churches and cathedrals, superb museum of the Inquisition's various horrors in the 1600s; the rest is falling apart. Syracuse old town is lovely and Catania is rather nice. Both have fewer migrants than Palermo but they're still there. The unemployment rate amongst 16-24 year-olds is in excess of 75% - the only jobs seem to be in shops or restaurants.
The coastguard has a fleet of the biggest RIBs I've ever seen; I'm guessing, but I estimate them at at least 70 feet long, with inboard engines and jet drives. They are seriously, seriously fast - possibly the fastest water taxis in the world since they spend much of their time at 50 knots ferrying migrants from off the Libyan coast to Sicily.
Sorry to be a little o/t here but I was mightily dismayed by what Sicily is becoming. It was the first time I'd been, and the TV programmes - Alex Polizzi / Andrew Graham-Dixon and Gino Locatelli - paint a picture of incredible (if sometimes faded) elegance and natural beauty. The reality is pretty desperate - the EU Head of Eurozone Finance Ministers who got himself into political correctness trouble a few weeks ago by suggesting that Italy has a choice to make between a European future or an African one nailed it in one.
Sicily is caught badly between Italy's economic problems and the strictures of the eurozone, and its geographical position as a highly convenient entry point to Europe. And there's always someone who'll find a way to make money in those circumstances. I was glad to get home, frankly. I'll be even more glad when (if?) we ever get out of the EU's claws although my confidence fades daily as Theresa May is publically exposed as weak, vacillating and not awfully bright - I mean, we could have Corbyn as PM, FFS, the way she's going on.
Great Ardizzone drawing.
I think the Mafia has prevented any real economic progress in Sicily for generations. The migrants are just a finishing touch.
The prospect of Corbyn and his gang in government is terrifying. The pound would drop like a stone, then inflation would shoot up. Venezuela here we come.
Don Cox
