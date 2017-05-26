Islamist Ramadan killing month starts on Saturday

It is in particular Salafist Sunni Islam - the Wahhabi and Deobandi death cults - that are responsible not just for ALL the Islamist terrorism in the UK but the source of a sea of blood in Iraq and the Middle East. And behind it are wealthy and powerful figures from Saudi Arabia's ruling establishment; these monsters are every bit as responsible for the shattered dead in Manchester as the fool Abadi and their other Islamist foot soldiers. It is the fat paederast princes in Riyadh we must target - and metaphorically blow their perfumed keyboard fingers to buggery.
I urge you do not be distracted into a general anti-Muslim crusade. You are wasting your time and energy against the wrong people. And you may be breaking the law. Concentrate on the downfall of the evil Islamist doctrine of Salafism instead; get Salafist mosques closed, Salafist imams deported, Salafist schools and madrassas closed, Salafist websites and facebook pages purged, Salafist bank accounts seized, Salafist property frozen and all Salafist funding from Saudi Arabia seized. Use all your power under section 29J of the 2006 Act to express 'antipathy, dislike, ridicule,insult and abuse' for Salafism; stamp their risible, inane, primitive religion into the dungheap and let's ban it from Britain's shores.
