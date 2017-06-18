Grenfell Tower

It's all about energy efficiency. This was a concrete tower block with inadequate insulation and single glazed steel or aluminium windows. To slash heat loss, new external wall insulation and double glazed windows have been a standard solution since the start of the century, and to that extent no problem. EWI on low rise and domestic buildings usually means dark grey PE or Polyethylene foam in blocks up to 150mm thick stuck and screwed onto the existing facade. On low rise this is then usually rendered to give a 15mm thick crust that stops people poking holes in the foam with their fingers (but useless against woodpeckers, who now prefer making nests in EWI than in trees).
We've all known for years that PE foam was a fire risk, and it's always therefore been replaced by 120mm - 200mm of mineral wool for higher buildings. However, repeated wet work - layers of render coats - at heights is costly and problematic, with the risk of injury if the adhesive bond between render and rockwool fails and chunks fall off. In place of render on highrise buildings the industry instead uses rainscreen cladding, designed to be fairly but not absolutely waterproof. So a void is left between the cladding and the rockwool to allow some rainwater to drip down and be drained without soaking the EWI. Again, not a problem if the rainscreen cladding is not inflammable and if fire-stopping and drainage at each storey is incorporated.
What we know from the photographs and news reports is that rockwool was used - correctly - for the insulation but so it seems was the inflammable PE foam - if only in a 5mm thick layer in the middle of an aluminium sandwich for the rainscreen cladding. Suspicions that fire-stopping was left out - which would make drainage behind the facade much cheaper and easier - would explain a chimney effect for the fire spread.
Now, none of this is specialist construction design and engineering. Just about everyone in construction knows the problems with PE foam - and personally I won't even use it for low rise not just because it burns so easily but because it's completely vapour impermeable and stops buildings from breathing - and just about everyone knows the importance of fire stopping between dwellings.
When those responsible for the design and execution of these works face the consequences of their errors it will not be enough to claim that since the government hadn't banned one material or another they are in the clear. All of us in positions of responsibility in construction have an absolute duty of care and design teams - CDM, designer, engineer, supervisor, PM, QS - are constituted in such a way as to provide post-hoc evidence of exactly how such decisions were made. You can be sure that since last Wednesday each one of them will have printed out and assembled every email from this job, every periodic report, every meeting, every bit of written evidence and will now each be constructing a narrative that minimises their own culpability. Lawyers will have been briefed. We must now all wait and allow the enquiry to do what it must.
|Grenfell Tower cladding drawing from Studio E architects
5 comments:
Didn't you hear the results of the public inquiry published this Thursday?
It was all over BBC Radio 4's PM programme in one of the nastiest bits of reporting I had heard for a long time.
Turns out it was someone called Mrs. May. Rather like Little Britain she designed the building, built the building, packed the building with the poor, blocked the fire escapes, blocked the roads, privatised the 999 services, disconnected the 911 service, defunded the fire brigades, moved the water supplies to France and then, didn't even bother to turn up to laugh at the flames because she was too busy instigating war in Northern Ireland with the aid of an extremist minority majority party of rabid nazis! Or it might have been Thatcher.
A valuable expert view, Raedwald, thank you.
Well if the aim of this upgrade was to keep the residents warm, an exceptional job was done...
Personally, I would like to think that building control types were thinking about customer safety, rather than climate change.
It wouldn't have cost much to install sprinkler systems, get to a fire at source and you put it out.
Thank you for the detailed explatoon.
I hope that the Enquiry will also investigate whether previous Governments and Ministers failed to implement recommendations from previous enquiries/coroner's reports and themCivil Servants involvement in decision-making.
@ Anonymous: Labour Party politicians have decided that this is all the fault of Mrs May and their activists on the ground and the ones in the BBC and Sky News are pushing the story-line. She's a weakened PM because of the election fiasco and they're determined to bring her down.
Mark Steyn:
The Great Fire of a New London:
https://www.steynonline.com/7921/the-great-fire-of-a-new-london
Post a Comment