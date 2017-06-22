Kensington duffer sacked

The forced resignation of Kensington and Chelsea Chief Executive Nicholas Holgate was on the grounds of the Council's appalling response to the aftermath of the Grenfell fire. More on this shortly. The yappy dags of the mainstream media though can't resist adding their own made-up reasons; "and for ignoring the repeated warnings of the fire risk" snaps the Mail, "and for neglect of the poor and of social housing" whines the Guardian.
Across the country things are structured for the blue-light services to form the 'hard' response to civil emergency but for local authorities to co-ordinate the 'soft' side; power, water, sewerage, food, housing, transport, clothing, bedding, pets, banks, schools. Each council is given a substantial annual grant to maintain an Emergency Planning function including regular training; 'gold' 'silver' and 'bronze' commands in association with neighbouring councils are put in place. So when something like Grenfell happens, the machine swings smoothly into place.
Except of course it didn't. K&C's response was non-existent. Holgate was an utter failure, a decorative popinjay, who left it up to churches, mosques and sharp-elbowed residents to organise food and clothing banks, blankets and so on. And despite K&C being replete with flats, Holgate's morons were sending DPs to council housing hundreds of miles away. In the event a group of six neighbouring councils had to step in to do what K&C was not - in the process excluding Holgate from the management of a crisis in his own borough. Even the departments of State each set up a stand on the estate and dispatched staff to serve the DPs - but not K&C council.
It was quite right that this duffer was booted out. It also reminded me of the incompetence of the mayor of New Orleans in the days following the disastrous floods there. Such people must go. They earn their inflated salaries on the basis of a modicum of competence. When found wanting, they must be cast into the darkness.
5 comments:
Please don't read the Tax Payers Alliance annual "Town Hall Rich List". Please don't as it will only really piss you off. Oh, go on then...
http://www.taxpayersalliance.com/town_hall_rich_list
But he didn't EARN his inflated salary did he .....perhaps the useless parasite could be encouraged to repay it. I jest, of course!
Well. I don't know. I expect you're all right that this geezer could have done a better job. Funny, though, that no one noticed or cared to deal with it until the horrible hullaballoo of this happenstance.
I can't help wondering if we aren't all rushing to judgement in ways hitherto unprecendented in England. Are we all affected by some "Guilty Until Proved Innocent" syndrome?
How many positions of importance are manned by those who've 'manipulated' their way there?
To imagine that ANY public position of importance is being held by persons properly competent to hold such is simply wishful thinking.
Whilst I doubt Holgate is of the creed (maybe there's an equivalent for the toffs?) - 'Common Purpose' anyone?
Anon 2 - there was a civil emergency. His job was to respond to it. He failed to do so.
Personally, I think the CEs of the other 6 boroughs who had to do his job shared their feelings with the SoS at DCLG. But that's speculation.
R
Post a Comment