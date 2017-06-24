A year ago as the dawn Sun peeped over a valley rich with the Summer scent of new-cut hay I tuned into the Referendum results and got the shock of my life. No less stunned were the gloomy, funereal faces of the newscasters admitting the result.
Since then much has happened. We have seen-off court cases, a hostile house of Lords, internal sabotage and a constant pissy whine from the old political establishment. Much remains to be done. We pray the resolve of our nation's leaders does not falter, that the sniping, bullying and undermining of the EU is overcome.
Yet I take comfort from the election, in which 86% of voters cast votes for Brexit parties, and from a recent You Gov poll that puts Leavers at 78% in total against 22% die-hard remainers. And every spiteful, bullying put-down from the hubristic EU Federast capos actually gains more and more of us to the Leave cause.
The real Freedom Day will come in 2019 when we are free of the shackles of this despotic little Federation. But for now, this is a good anniversary to remember.
6 comments:
Yes, one year and a significant proportion of your 22% Raedwald are still pulling the strings of government and point blank refusing to do anything by way of actually leaving this so-called union.
Throughout the last year we have seen one stalling process after another, each one excitedly pointed to by our egregious party people, as a good reason to do nothing, except perhaps to embark on another stalling campaign.
And yet, if you listen to what these people are actually saying, it becomes clear that they have NO intention of actually doing what they were told.
A couple of points, the most sensible thing said this week was from Andrea Leadsom... There is no such thing as hard or soft brexit, there is only leaving the EU.
I will be pleasantly surprised if this time next year, we are any further along the road out of this fascist enterprise, since those that don't want to have just increased their grip.
right-writes
One of the very few positives of recent weeks was watching the EU's man in the Commons, Nick Clegg, lose his seat.
However, there are many others in the Commons and the Lords is stuffed with other Quislings who will do everything in their power to obstruct, delay and if they can, prevent Brexit.
When (if) we are finally free of the EU, there must be fundamental reform of the Lords. We cannot have an Upper Chamber which is so unrepresentative of the country and which uses its unaccountable power to deny the result of a democratic vote.
Yes, it was a stunning morning, and I really didn't expect the result. I didn't want to gloat too much but I was (and still am) baffled by the hysterical overreaction of the Remainers. Obviously they have a very different view of the EU which I have seen at close quarters. Yes, it's been slow progress but there IS progress. Article 50 has been invoked and the clock is ticking, negotiations are under way. Legal challenges have been made and overcome. Eternal vigilance should be our watchword but not conspiracy theories that Mrs May's actions are a clever plot to undermine or negate Brexit.
The Miller case in the Supreme Court used the well known constitutional principle that the Executive can not remove statutory rights by prerogative. Hence rights (which includes obligations), provided by means of the ECA 1972, require a vote in Parliament to amend, from the date of that judgement (because of precedence).
That being so, any such amendment must be treated in the same way whether it originates from the UK government (which the Miller case concentrated on) or our EU overlords in Brussels. Currently EU Directives are converted into UK law already by Parliament, but EU Decisions and Regulations are not.
Since each new EU law amends our "rights" it follows that each new EU law must be voted through by Parliament. This is a difficult area, and would probably require a test case. There is an unresolved clash between statutory rights and treaty obligations, due to the EU uniquely being able to make extensive new law, effectively as the top tier of our government.
It is possible that Parliament will have no choice in accepting each new EU law, but at least the requirement to examine and vote through every subsequent EU law will publicly highlight our subjugation.
I wish I shared your confidence Raedwald but the recent election results weakened the May government and the EU are very aware of this, making negotiations that much harder.
How I wish the ghost of Mrs Thatcher would appear in the negotiating room.
Whilst there have been many predictions of the collapse of the EU sadly we can't rely on that as a means for escape.
At the end of the two year negotiation period we're out - pure and simple - so there IS no going back unless the rules are changed (possible) or we've been deceived, yet again, about the whole process.
But I detect a rising sense of anger amongst friends, relatives and associates due to the 'faffing about' - an anger that is greater than that which existed pre-Brexit and encouraged them to vote 'out' in the first place.
The Remoaners and their demonstrators don't have a monopoly on public displays of displeasure and Government needs to be wary of the potential for a backlash if they continue to neglect public opinion on a subject as raw and SETTLED as Brexit.
My thoughts still return to the EU itself though - the Brexit issue is being used as a distraction (as usual) and if the truth about the status of the EU, financially and politically, was more widely discussed then not only would any thoughts of remain be dispelled but politicians would be seen to be suicidal to slow or obstruct the process of leaving.
Bloggers (can/will) and the media (won't) push this agenda but we definitely need a counter to the current EU upper-hand propaganda.
