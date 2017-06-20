So, it's to be 'hard' Brexit then.

Confirmation from the Federast Empire that Brexit means exit from the customs union and single market will have disappointed a number of 'soft' Brexiteers. The statement came yesterday at the start of Brexit talks between the Kingdom and the Empire. And I use those terms with reason.
Imagine, some time after 1870, if the kingdom of Bavaria told the king of Prussia and Emperor of Germany that they wanted to leave the German federation, please, and go back to building castles and selling cuckoo clocks and lager. Prussia's anger would not only make it certain that Bavaria was excluded from the Zollverein but would take the hit on increased clock and lager costs, on principle.
But doesn't this just make our team's job easier? If this means any grant of UK aid to the Federation - though not the absurd €100bn of aid the EU are asking for - must be linked to a trade deal that replaces some of the elements of the foregone customs union and single market? That any agreed UK aid to the EU is conditional?
And surely, if yesterday's pronouncement from Barnier means we're already on WTO terms by default, we've got nothing to lose by walking away without agreeing a grant of aid to the 27?
Can anyone explain?
8 comments:
Thats it pretty much in a nutshell. They want money, we want free trade. I always said it would come down to cash to free trade, which I can live with. Because there will come a point that we no longer need them and can withdraw our cash. We just need to get out of everything legislative. From that everything else flows.
We could easily trade Goods under WTO rules but a lot of our economy is now service based and that isn't so easy. France and Germany (and probably Luxembourg) would love a slice of the City's billions in Financial Trade and are probably stupid enough to try to grab as much of it outright as they can, only to probably drive it to New York to everybody's loss, (especially the EU itself).
Then there's the need for more Customs staff. They should be recruiting and planning the systems right NOW. Enormous amounts of goods (food in particular) flow through our ports every day. "Just-in-time" logistics planning means that this cannot afford to be interrupted to any great extent.
An interim solution would be the EFTA/EEA route. In theory that would mean our agreeing to freedom of movement, in practise however it doesn't - Switzerland added restrictions which caused howls of outrage (and threats) from the EU. Ultimately the EU had to back down because Switzerland is a sovereign nation and has a trade deficit with the EU, (sound familiar?).
But the problem with that is that any one of the EFTA countries could veto our membership, (or be bribed/encouraged to do so...). Which is why I hope we are already trying to get that sorted as soon as possible.
What should be non-negotiable is our leaving the Customs Union. We can only make deals with other countries if we leave the Customs Union.
Demands for "soft" Brexit from Labour, the ilLiberal unDemocrats and all the rest of the Remainiacs ignore that this isn't our choice - we can't force other countries to do the deal we want. But at the same time, they can't force us either. And if they are going to play hardball with us (c.f. the well publicised comments that we must be "punished" for leaving the EU) then we really need to be prepared to do the same - for example a serious threat to withdraw from N.A.T.O. would probably get both the U.S.A. and Eastern Europe on side. After all, if we are renegotiating our international agreements and everything is on the table, then everything is on the table.
After all the posturing David Davies has accepted the EU's timetable for discussions. As to the rest it is clear that he has no idea what he is doing. There is no plan.
It really comes down to plain old politics and money. Nothing ever changes. This is why Richard North IS correct when it comes to looking at the fine print and the details contained within various treaties. As we well know however, these "rules" can be bent or broken as necessary to achieve the objective. The EU breaks them on a regular basis. My point here is that when it comes down to it there will be one of two outcomes. The first is where the Eurocrats, who insist that we must be punished for being bad EUropeans (which is a bit rich), and we end up with no deal. Really, how sad, never mind. The second outcome is where they come to their senses, realise that locking out the world's 5th largest economy is not the cleverest thing to do, and their businesses WILL suffer.
I'd prefer the latter, but if they insist on being total idiots, then that's their lookout.
I don't care as long as we return to the status pre 1972 ECA, where we have full control of our borders and our waters and where ONLY British Law is sovereign.
Hard Brexit sound like you have to bang it on the table to knock the weevils out before trying to chew it. But soft Brexit seems to me like a cat stuck in a catflap.
Btw all this sour fuss and threats from the EU shows that it's not about trade, otherwise they'd be keen to make deals as fast as possible.
"
After all the posturing David Davies has accepted the EU's timetable for discussions. As to the rest it is clear that he has no idea what he is doing. There is no plan."
This! (unlike German Industry which has been planning for every possible Brexit variant since that EU summit when they forced to Cameron to wear a pink tutu and play Fere Jacques on the recorder). At the rate Brit.gove is going, the EU will end up paying us to "Go with god but GO!" as they say over there on the continent.
The way I read it most of the EU leaders seem to think 'will yous please just feck the le feck right off, yUK, or at least make your minds up what you want to achieve ici mon Amis?' (things like 'regaining sovereignty & independence' are nebulous at best and mythical at worst).
I can hear my former French master shouting 'mes Amis'...
Post a Comment