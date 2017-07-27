Blair's Labour ministers should face jail over Diesel scandal

The driver (sic) for Diesel road vehicles came under Bloody Blair's mendacious governance. Now we learn the things are killing us, already costing us £3bn a year in productivity, with a vast store of NHS costs, illnesses and a care bill to come.
Personally, I love naked Diesels - on boats. Heaven is eating strawberries to the sound of a Lister-Petter. But isn't it right and proper that Blair and his transport / industry ministers are now jailed for these acts of criminal harm?
5 comments:
Nothings changed between Blair and today, except what is considered to be "safe" environmental levels, Is it particulates or Nitrous Oxide but up coming (EU) regulation levels are to be 1% of the standard when the CO2 induced drive to diesel began.
And CO2, they are still statistically massaging yesterdays temperatures downwards (Tony Heller) on a massive scale to hide the temperature and diesel drive irrelevance
I struggle to think of a single thing Blair and his cronies did which has been of lasting benefit to the country.
Sadly, legally they're all untouchable. No Prime Minister is going to allow a predecessor to be prosecuted for Malfeasance in Public Office, let alone anything more serious (Iraq).
The British people have to learn not to vote for idiots and charlatans.
DeeDee99 is, as usual, bang on the money.
I accept is that there are so many people in the Civil Service and Government who are supposed to be better educated and cleverer than I am. What I struggle with is that they still manage to make a complete pig's breakfast of just about everything they touch. Does nobody think anything through anymore. Are we to be left to never ending "unintended consequences" because of the latest fashionable "thinking" Do I get to bring a court order to reclaim money from the Government that the bastards have stolen from me under false pretences due to Globull Warming? When the concentration of CO2 is just 400 parts per million of the entire atmosphere.
It's always the same with these vermin - money.
The Diesel caper is just more eco-freak bullshit.
They are many reasons to hang Bliar and the gang --but the diesel drivel is not amongst them.
Hang on though - isn't the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, on record as saying he wants Volkswagen to pay compensation for the pollution resulting from their illegal testing arrangements?
Shouldn't Mr Khan be turning his fire on his Labour colleagues - especially a certain Mr Brown - who used a budget to encourage us to use diesel?
