How endemic is German corruption? - Europe's crooks trample on legality

More recently, in 2017 Ernst & Young investigated the extent to which corruption has become embedded and institutionalised within the German economy. This second phase roll out of German corruption proved as insidious as an invasion of Japanese knotweed, with crooked tentacles reaching into every crevice of German economic life. The rapid growth of online trading in Germany in the last five years has exacerbated the criminality - German firms trade corruptly and criminally with impunity on the internet as the German legal system provides few affordable remedies for their victims. And all this is done with the complicity and support of the German government.Wolfgang Schaupensteiner has never been so busy. From an office in central Frankfurt that is decorated with cartoons about corruption, Schaupensteiner has headed the tiny financial crime unit for this city, Germany's financial capital, since 1993. These days, his backlog of bribery, fraud and other white-collar crime cases runs into the hundreds, and he says he has a simple explanation for it.Corporate profits have surged across sectors ranging from finance to autos to energy, as German executives have turned the country into one of the world's largest exporters over the last five years. Illicit dealings helped create their success, he asserts, and that in turn has encouraged many executives to believe that crime does pay.On Wednesday, prosecutors in the southern city of Nuremburg raided multiple locations of the offices of Siemens, one of the country's most prominent companies, on suspicion that certain bribes may have been concealed as payments for services that were never provided. In recent months, DaimlerChrysler, BMW and Volkswagen have also been raided, put under investigation or even had employees taken into custody. "Globalization has become a motor for corruption in Germany," asserted Schaupensteiner, 58. "It creates dangerous potential if you do not control it."
A staggering 43 percent of German business executives polled by EY (formerly Ernst & Young) think bribery and corruption are fairly commonplace in Europe's economic powerhouse. That's a big jump from just 26 percent in 2015.
In Germany, 23 percent of the managers polled admit they would act in an "unethical manner" to move up the career ladder or secure higher salaries. Roughly 10 percent of German executives polled wouldn't rule out deliberately providing false information to others to help their own careers and fill their pockets.Whilst Germany is not alone in seeing a rise in economic corruption, the country is unique in being able to roll it out on an pan European industrial scale, leading an entire continent in implementing then covering up emissions testing, and now corrupting the trade in two-thirds of the continent's gas imports. The corrupt appointment of the German zealot Martin Selmayr to the heart of the EU raises suspicion that the repression of the truth and blocking of all measures to tackle corruption has begun with a German takeover of key appointments. Germany's scoring on independent international indices was summarised by a correspondent in response to the post below;
"VW's emissions-cheating scam, the Libor rate-rigging scandal, and [unlawful] collusion among companies as well as a raft of compliance violations have made the headlines quite frequently of late," says Stefan Heissner, who heads EY's Fraud Investigation & Dispute Services division.
He adds that stricter compliance rules that have appeared in the wake of major corporate scandals have not really changed the perception of widespread corruption in Germany.
Unlike the EU the UK does not attack commercial competitors using the legal system: the EU attacks companies like Intel, Google/Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Chrysler, Fox, Facebook, Starbucks, Apple, Sony et al by using antitrust charges to further the interests of Eurozone technology companies.This deep and endogenous German economic corruption will not play well in the rest of Europe. The UK, the Netherlands and the Scandinavian nations, with low levels of corruption and high scoring of commercial rectitude and probity, will be feeling fouled by contact with German corruption - and will now be adding up the commercial losses that German crookedness has cost them. The southern nations will be aggrieved that they have been bullied, coerced and hectored by a deeply crooked nation wearing a false disguise of moral superiority. And eastern nations such as Poland and Bulgaria, countries Germany has robbed of billions of Euros in corrupt complicity with Gazprom, will be looking at concrete measures to get their money back.
Circa 2016 - in terms of shareholder protection the UK is 4th in the world behind Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore: France is 29th: Germany is 49th.
In terms of creditor protection: Germany is 28th: France is 79th.
No other EU country can match the UK on Rule of Law: the UK is 3rd in the world for property rights protection: 2nd in the world for Investment Freedom: 3rd in the world for Financial Freedom. As The Wall Street Journal’s Jon Sindreu has noted: “most international financial contracts are written in English law.”
The World Ranking of Judicial Independence cites: UK 6th - Rwanda is 23rd, Germany 24th, France 28th, Saudi Arabia 30th, India 53rd, Spain 58th and Italy 65th.
The EU is like Volkswagen writ large: when they can’t hack it – they crook.
Frankfurt may attract a few McMafia Russian banks, a BCCI or a handful of Ponzi scammers, but chances now that any reputable international financial institution would want to be mired in the filth of institutional German economic corruption are slimmer than ever.
As Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple rightly says: the global automobile industry is on the brink of a technology-led upheaval: “It would seem that there will be massive change, massive, in that industry”
Apple, Sony, Google-Auto-LLC, Alphabet Inc., Tesla-Motors, Uber, Faraday Future, Nvidia, Dyson, BYD and Baidu Inc. are becoming significant players in the industry: this has got German and French manufacturers and media/publishers so worried that they are attacking non-EU companies with EU anti-trust charges.
According to Stefan Heumann of Berlin think-tank Stiftung Neue Verantwortung:
“Initially this was publishers against platforms. Now it is about Google expanding its reach into areas of traditional manufacturing [like] cars and home appliances. This has German industry worried.”
With the onset of autonomous vehicles and connected car data, German industry is afraid that they will be relegated to simply making wheeled boxes for Google software.
Transport systems and technologies are merging like TV/PC/mobile/laptop technologies are merging. Will there be any call for car ownership at all? Will self-driven car ownership run parallel with driverless and be a symbol of status? It will impact on improved safety and therefore on insurance: plus taxi/lorry driving, city design, mass transport systems and very much else.
There are only a few ways to make a good living in our market oriented world:
Trade, buying cheap and selling dear.
Manufacturing, buying some raw materials and creating a finished product for sale.
Theft from nature, the most natural human activity.... hunting shooting and fishing.
The problem is that as the state machine becomes ever bigger, ever more corrupt and ever more avaricious, those activities become more difficult to derive any benefit from.
In days of yore, when the state was less intrusive, the cost of the state was somewhere less than 10% of income/profit. Losing a small amount to the state, or losing a bit through grift from employees, and yes perhaps a little corruption was usually recognised as an acceptable cost of doing business.
Human beings are many things, but mostly all we desire is a quiet life, and we see things not as permanent, but as the events of a human lifespan... supposedly we are the only life form that has this knowledge that death is part of life.
Some folks, by way of response invented their own institutions in order to gain immortality for themselves, in this country (dunno about others) such institutions are regarded as bodies (corporations) as if they were living individuals.
The more that the state takes, so the more assiduous becomes the examination of the inputs that go into a market activity, because without doing this, the activity becomes pointless. The extreme of this situation is what is experienced by the people that are subjected to nutty regimes like those of communist China or the soviet union, where so much is stolen by the state that people get to the point where they have little alternative but to starve or at least try to operate completely unnoticed. Or just give up and pretend, which is how those states were eventually defeated, they ran out of income.
We have now reached a stage in the EU, particularly with brexit coming, that these state corporations have to push the corporations to breaking point, in order to satisfy their greed for our money. In other words, they are now as nutty as the formerly mentioned communist states. They in turn begin to act in concert in regard to their customers, and between themselves they look for any tiny advantage, either in the tax system, or through some form of grift.
This is all perfectly understandable, it is needed in order to survive the onslaught of the ever more avaricious state...
It is the whole point of brexit, which is why the state hates it, it knows that we know... The state is fighting hard to force yet more of its corporatism onto us, it chooses its favourite partners and lets them away with murder... This is what used to be known as fascism (as opposed to communism), but is now more accurately described as communitarianism, also known as state controlled slavery.
This is where the state controls every aspect of a human life, something that George Orwell sort of described, the only difference was that he did not understand how seductive its arrival would be, given our inventiveness and our ability to dress this slavery up into something that was actually attractive to some people. Social networking and other trinkets.
So when Raedwald quotes thus:
""Globalization has become a motor for corruption in Germany," asserted Schaupensteiner, 58."
We are merely witnessing a globalist madly trying to keep his job as a destroyer of humanity and normal human activity.
Nothing to see here, merely the state doing its thing.
....To be continued.
Part 2:
There are a couple of business activities where humans can behave like real humans, and we look at them and are made to feel sick and hold our hands up in horror because they are so "uncivilised"... But they do offer up an alternative view of the world, a more human view.
Narcotics and stimulants... In general the state hates them because they reduce man's capacity to work 24 hours a day.
Fun fact, historically, right up until the Kalahari Bushman was brought to his knees during the last twenty years, human beings could do everything they needed for a happy and fulfilled life in TWO days out of every SEVEN, and the women stayed at home, kept house and raised the kids.
For those that wish to challenge this read the book by Tom Hodgkinson "How to be Free", which described how, even in the cold northern countries, we worked far less than we work now.
The state's big lie, is that we need them...
Yeah, like a hole in the head.
(Bit of a ramble Raedwald, my apologies).
