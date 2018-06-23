Globalist granny-grabber mouths off

"I'm saying to you in the gravest terms: Many hate it (the EU) but they have hated it for a long time, and now you see them (nationalists) rise, like leprosy, all around Europe, in countries where we thought that they would never reappear."Proving yet again that the little Kermit is deeply deluded.
Hating the EU doesn't make anyone a nationalist; all right thinking people should loathe and resent a body so hubristic, so territorially ambitious, so hungry for power, so anti-democratic and so dismissive and scornful of the people it aspires to rule that it allows folk like our gerontophile Kermit to flourish. Hating the EU is normal - those of whom to be suspicious are the hysterics, carpet-chewers and effete womblies such as PTSD Adonis or 'Howler' Grayling who support the vile federasts.
We're close to the Veneto here, so Macron must forgive me for toasting today's anniversary of Britain's historic vote in Prosecco straight from the Vigneron, in crates of bare, unlabelled brown bottles with crown caps, in complete defiance of every EU diktat you can imagine.
Cheers!
9 comments:
Hate is too close an emotion to love for my liking. Hate the Eu, er, NO, I loathe it, I despise it, I wouldn't piss on it if it were on fire; if anything I'd be throwing petrol on it. I abhor the way it tramples on the freedoms of millions of good people, how it thinks its a good idea to import millions of barbarians into a culture that is far, far superior to their own. The EU has no redeeming features.
Set up ostensibly to prevent war, it seems intent on causing another one. It is because I love Europe and all its achievements that I detest the EU,
Today I am holding a party. The reasons are twofold, the first is to celebrate my birthday (tomorrow), and secondly, but more importantly to celebrate that historic vote to leave the accursed EU.
Today is our Independence Day.
Love Europe; loathe the EU.
Still, at least the silly Kermit acknowledges the degree of animosity there is in Europe towards the bullying, dictatorial EU.
Maybe I haven't looked hard enough but I don't know how their fanatical devotion to the EU personally benefits the likes of Messrs Adonis, Grayling, Miller, Clegg, Clarke and the rest. I know some of them have EU pensions and such but that doesn't seem to explain their excessive prosecution of the Remain agenda. There must be some other force which is driving them down their extremist path.
Leprosy spreading? More like cancer in recession.
I'm not celebrating until we're actually out. Half out's no good.
Don Cox
Ah, understood, Don - but the vote itself was to me such an historic aberration, such a blow to the complacency of the establishment, that I and many others will celebrate it as a stand-alone event.
It's "Independence Day" in Penge too, we have just taken charge of the grandson, so that my Brexit obsessed kids can have a PArty.
All welcome.
Whatever we fear, we won't know how far out we get until the same party next year, but it's a start anyway.
What's ruining it for us pundits is that Soy Boy is giving such good value, there's barely time to devote our attention to "granny-grabber".
Tough day on the media today.
So far 3 hours on the second referendum march. Only a side mention of the pro-Brexit march.
The battle continues.
1776 is the celebration. year for the Yanks.
1783 was the final signing and their escape from the British Empire.
We have some way to go.
