Are you a Liberal?

I suppose the one benefit of this near universal opposition to illiberal authoritarianism is that we're all of us now liberals - but liberals of very divergent types. On the right, the 'classical liberals' trace a lineage back to the fathers of the enlightenments - Burke, Locke, Hobbes, Adam Smith and JS Mill. Jordan Peterson is a typical classical liberal - and his Channel Four interview with Cathy Newman on You Tube now has over ten million views. I'm not sure what to term the opposite kind of liberals - perhaps 'progressive liberals' or 'social liberals' - but perhaps Ms Newman herself is a good exemplar.
In June 2016 there was spoof Guardian headline screaming 'The wrong people are using democracy!' that actually uncovered an uncomfortable truth. From this event have evolved proposals to change democracy to make it better - including both ideas about deliberative democracy, giving state experts a role in guiding the masses to make the right decisions, and the proposals from classical liberals for direct democracy based on the Swiss model. All these ideas for new, improved democracy stem from a 'need' to tackle illiberal authoritarianism and a presumption that our current system of representative democracy is flawed. That, again, is common ground between right and left.
So are those of us who have called ourselves Libertarians liberals also? Derek Robinson writes in Politico about the American experience, where 'classical liberal' is coming to mean the conservative but not Trumpist faction within the Rebublican party;
Daniel Klein, an economist at George Mason University, suggested that the “libertarian moment” may have exerted its toll on the movement’s brand. “[The term libertarian] has the baggage of being slightly dogmatic, whereas the ‘liberal’ expression does not,” Klein said in an interview. “I’m not for discarding the word libertarian, but classical liberalism is like a nuanced libertarianism.”Ah OK. He means Libertarians have earned a reputation as swivel-eyed loons with their heads in tankards of ale whilst the kinder, gentler classical liberals sip amontillado. Fair dos.
So, fellow liberals, at least we're united against the other liberals, with clear blue water between us. The only question now is whether the Liberals are liberals ...
I started as a libertarian and largely still am but not when it comes down to fighting the scummy left and keeping out the hordes that scummy left are trying to import to destroy the West.
Against everybody not a madman is ranged a cross section of the womiccumalobus ( Well Off MIddle Class CUltural MArxist London Bubble Scum). These go from the scum of BluLabour and the ever-madder FFC now trying to buy ZaNu votes ( many of which a decent Brexit would get her free) with the money of those who are/used to be Tory supporters, to Jizza. Who is womi scum just like the Cow but with even more extra added Marxist evil and craziness.
Those who don't swallow PC, don't want ANY more migrants(without a genuine science phd) and want Brexit and enhanced personal and economic freedom for everybody are the good guys.
"conservative but not Trumpist faction within the Republican party;"
Well that's some serious bullshit. Trump is a very conservative leader. The never Trumpers are a combination of snobs and bought and paid for shills and controlled opposition.
Think how well Maggie would have got along with the Donald..
Raedwald, However one dresses it up, "... expert and technocratic public administration ..." is authoritarian by definition, benign or otherwise. If carried out by our own government we, the people, have the possibility of controlling or rejecting it by electing another Parliament. We can't do that in the EU.
As for "right wing" and "left wing", the terms are near useless. Apart from having almost inverted in meaning since the French Revolutionary Assembly, they are used mainly as epithets by the "other" side.
Certainly those who cheer the EU's technocratic administration come from both the self-proclaimed "right" (Clarke, May, Gummer, Grieve, etc), and the self proclaimed "left" (Benn, Blair, Adonis, Nugee, etc). So your box of "left" and "right" attributes doen't make a lot of sense.
Budgie--both the groups you describe in your last paragraph are womiccumalobus.
According to the leftwing pundits its looking like we will have our first muslim PM by Xmas. And PMT.May seems set to announce the discovery of a whole forest of Magic Money Trees with which to pay for all those thousands upon thousands of white,Christian, Americans,Kiwis, Ossies, Saffas etc doctors and nurses and 'others' our future PM is to allow in. Well I assuming that's what he meant by 'non-EU'.....
Remember boys and girls: BrexSShite = BritStan. "Araby in the yUK, its coming some time..."
Mr Ecks - I wouldn't mind letting in a few of those Eastern European teachers who seem to give a genuine education and instill a great work ethic in their students.
Before going any further with this, I suggest you study the Political Compass web site.
Their point is that Left-Right is only one of (at least) two axes in politics.
https://www.politicalcompass.org/
Don Cox
