Migration - the real coming EU crisis

Italy has closed her ports to the NGO taxi service, and to the earnest young westerners with access to enough wealth to buy small merchant ships who have operated it, ferrying hundreds of thousands of Africans from both the maghreb and sub-saharan regions from the Libyan coast to the Mezzogiorno. And since it is not only these idiots but the Italian coastguard and Navy that has transferred migrants from their spanking-new Chinese rubber rafts for the trip across the Med, one wonders what orders they have now. Sailors are under an international legal obligation to respond to those in peril, but the law doesn't require us to go looking for them - so most likely their patrols have been restricted to the Italian coast, or even more wisely, they are now steaming to the Horn of Africa for anti-piracy operations.
I have printed before a version of the UN graphic below. Youth unemployment in Africa is between 25% and 70%. Over the next ten years the number of young Africans 15-24 will soar from 250m to over 300m - and the best guess is that some 50m of those will drift north, seeing their only future as recipients of European wealth.
This bulge in the number of young Africans is coming at a time when global opportunities for uneducated and unskilled young men is approaching a nadir; robots have replaced them as factory fodder, and even the traditional entry-profession of taxi driving is now under threat from AI. We have seasonal opportunities in the UK for fruit pickers and horticultural workers, but want the workers to go back home when the work ends. These folk want to stay.
What the nations of Europe must now decide - and the six-month Austrian presidency of the EU is determined to ensure they do - is how to tackle the people smugglers and thousands of giant-sized Chinese rubber rafts. The only realistic solution that I can see is European enclaves in North Africa in which we maintain migrant camps that can hold a million or more Africans - feed them, keep them safe from enslavement, provide basic medical care. And then send them home.
3 comments:
Remember the AIDS hysteria when it was first imported to the West? The Establishment, consisting of more than its fair share of homosexuals, went ballistic. Their media arm, the BBC, solemnly announced that this was a problem for every man, woman and child in the world, not just sodomites and needle-sharers.
Well, if they dig deep enough into sub-Saharan Africa, they are going to import a whole lot of grief.
The only way to stop the migrant is to give him/her a reason to stay. How can the human exporting nations be forced to manage themselves better, its been tried before with questionable results, perhaps there are some new ideas?
As long as people in Africa think that they have an escape route to Europe for an easy life they'll take it. That's human nature.
The solution is:
a) close off the escape route, migrants as they are recued from the sea get taken to large holding camps in Libya while their asylum application is processed, then sent back to sender
b) more intelligent trade policies so that african economies can achieve growth. That includes of course wholesale reform of the CAP so that Farican farmers can export to Europe and achieve growth.
c) I think the growth of AI and robots is not holding down employment in Africa. They rae too poor. It will be some years before that is the case. Their problems are war, corruption, governmental theft and obstacles to free trade put in place by protectionist minded European and American governments, and assisted by the usual useful idiots in the NGOs and big charity who fight child employment for example.
Africa has its problems but it can be solved, providing a lifeline to Europe will only ruin Europe without helping Africa.
But of course for big Soros, that is a feature not a bug.
Post a Comment