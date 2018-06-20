Waving carefully

Coming from the UK, perhaps one of the most alien cultural differences here is the utter horror of any reminder of the Nazi period. Whilst Prince Harry and his chums may quite happily don SS fancy dress and barely a day goes by without the Swastika appearing somewhere on UK TV, here it remains strictly verboten. I'm even slightly careful not to hold my arm too rigidly when raising a hand in greeting, as one does multiple times a day here. Truly.
A 51 year old Croatian chap is finally going home this week after a month in custody and with a fifteen month suspended sentence for making the Hitlergruß.
Some of you may remember a mammoth libel case brought by Lord Aldington against Nikolai Tolstoy some years ago. Aldington, then Brigadier Toby Low, together with an officer named Harold Macmillan, were instrumental, when commanding units of the British army of occupation here in 1945, in forcefully sending back tens of thousands of Croatian Ustache fighters and their families to Yugoslavia, where they were massacred in mass shootings just across the border. Having fought for Hitler, these Croat fascists wanted to surrender to the British or Americans, but wartime diplomacy meant they had to be sent back to their certain death.
Anyhow, every year there's an embarrassingly fascistic remembrance event at Bleiberg with flags and an open air catholic mass. The Austrian and Croatian governments both want it to end, as does the local Catholic bishop. The Croats and their sympathetic priests, however, are determined to continue. It's all carefully watched by the police - which is why, when this fairly pissed chap shot his right arm up, he was promptly arrested. 'Reactivation', it's called.
Prince Harry, be warned.
Austrians are sneaky. As Germans like to say of them : "they turned Mozart into an Austrian and Hitler into a German". After The War Germany was 'denazified' (which was a joke but at least an attempt was made), whereas somehow Austrian managed to portray itself as a victim...the cheering crowds at the Anschluss not withstanding.
On the other hand those who come here to the yUK from Germany (and I suspect Austria) for the first time tend to be somewhat 'flummoxed' by how much Brits still seem, mentally, to live in 1945. Scarcely a day goes by without the war being mentioned or alluded to in our MSM. More than one German friend has asked me why Brits assume he or she has to have an opinion on or any particular interest in 'The War' and why the British fascination with Hitler. Not so much 'Don't mention the war' but more 'why on Earth are you constantly mentioning something that happened the better part of a century ago?'. I've always been at lost to explain it; perhaps 1945 was the last time we really mattered as a nation?
When I was a child in the late 50's early 60's, My father who was in the Army and at the time was stationed in Germany, we lived in married quarters and I went to a BFES school. I remember at Christmas time our schoolteacher used to take us carol singing at old age peoples homes.. I am now in my 60's and I have just realised I used to serenade ageing Nazi's with Christmas carols. In fact I was the opening act and sang a solo ‘Once in Royal David’s city (Stille Nacht eh!?)
'Stille Nacht' is usually the carol 'Silent Night, Holy Night', I think?
it is
"why on Earth are you constantly mentioning something that happened the better part of a century ago?'
Because I think of the impact it had on Britain and what was then it's Empire.
I personally don't think the Germans are entirely to blame for WW1, the Frogs (as ever) and the Russians are in my view equally culpable, but WWII is rightly laid at Germany's door, and for us the 2nd time in 20 years we had to fight the Hun. If WWI lost us a lot of men and treasure, WWII bankrupted us and lost us our Empire. Remember Britain held the moral high ground in that war, one we did not have to fight but did anyway because Hitler had to be stopped. Allied that with the 3rd attempt by Germany to rule the continent this time by financial means and you might begin the think that they need putting in their place once and for all.
Personally, Germany is damned if she does, and damned if she doesn't. She sits essentially astride western and central Europe and the Germans are a very industrious people. Like the Sun, all around are small planets and thus the centre of gravity. Germany should be broken up into its original kingdoms, princedoms and principalities. That way, the rest of Europe can have a chance. Bayern on its own would be quite something.
