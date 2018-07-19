Boris gives May one last chance to ditch Oliver Robbins

Allister Heath in the Telegraph (£) pretty much has it today -
Too many ultra-Remainers think that those who voted Leave suffered from “false consciousness”, that they were duped, manipulated or conned, that they will eventually tire of the exercise and roll over, and that a Brexit in Name Only – or even pretending that the referendum never actually happened – would allow the natural order to be re‑established.It's now certain that May will go - but at a time of her successor's choosing, not hers or her Grand Vizier's. She has only one chance to avoid either the UK crashing out next March without a deal or a humiliating request for an extension of Article 50 - and that's to do as Boris says. Move Mr Robbins to head up the Ascension Island Development Corporation, disperse the highers to Agriculture, Transport and Local Government, and send the rest of the Europe Unit back to DEXEU and Dominic Raab.
This is delusional nonsense, the kind of attitude that would have been prevalent in the court of Louis XVI after the Bastille was taken; tragically, it is also the advice that May has been receiving since she sidelined her Cabinet Brexiteers and entrusted her entire strategy to the civil service.
One chance, Mrs May. Don't blow it.
Never trust the Viziers
She'll blow it, because as in all her dealings she it gutless and craven. She's a scheming witch, a dried out husk because the EU sucked the life out of her.
Be gone
She'll blow it because she relies on advisors who are playing a different game - top level office politics (working around difficult people, stealing their staff, getting them to resign). Oliver Robbins will have prepared for May's vacillation because it doesn't support *his* game. She has been, and will remain, captured by the back seat driver.
We need a new PM who can dismiss the current set of advisors before they can set their teeth into the new boss.
