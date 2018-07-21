Intelligent Brexit analysis converges

In short, the White Paper is not intended to be the final stage of a transition to a "softer Brexit", but rather the first stage in the establishment’s campaign – led by the senior civil servants at No. 10 – to reverse Brexit.
One strong piece of evidence for this comes from the fact that was an “alternative” White Paper being prepared by the Department for Exiting the European Union. This was developing the “Canada plus plus plus” free trade deal, the only sensible deal consistent with the referendum result. This proposal was trashed by the No.10 civil servants which led to David Davis’s resignation. The same civil servants now want to close DexEU down.
Then add in the deliberate incompetence of the UK’s negotiating strategy. Triggering Article 50 before we were fully prepared. Agreeing, in the context of the fixed two-year time frame for the negotiations, to the sequencing of the three stages of the negotiations (divorce, withdrawal and future relationship) where the EU alone determines when each stage is finished. Agreeing to pay a £39bn divorce bill before any trade deal was in place. This is all part of the Mad Hatter’s strategy. Lord Kerr, the British civil servant who drafted Article 50, said that he deliberately chose the short two-year time frame to make it virtually impossible for any country to leave the EU. Lord Heseltine said on the day after the referendum that Brexit would never happen.
The final piece of evidence was the immediate call from strong Remain supporters for a second referendum with three options – accept the terms of the White Paper, go for a “no deal” or stay in the EU – whose only purpose would be to split the Leave vote.The price of democracy is constant vigilance. US readers will wonder why these senior officials are not being dragged before Parliament; Congress or Senate would not be so lenient. But Westminster is not Capitol Hill. Despite 400 of 650 Commons seats having voted Brexit, and 82.4% of UK voters voting for the two main parties in 2017 both of which had Brexit as a manifesto commitment, most MPs quietly support the coup being attempted by our civil servants.
We leave the coup plotters a warning. You violate British democracy at your peril - so long as we preserve universal suffrage and the secret ballot, we can still have your heads on the block. Democratically and literally if we have to. And that applies to any guilty ex-MPs a new Brexit election displaces.
4 comments:
I am greatly heartened by the absolute determination of the electorate to get what they voted for in 2016. If either May or any other leader attempts to fob us off with anything less then there will be mayhem at the next General Election.
Procrastination is the thief of democracy....
I see these 'negotiations' being extended with an open completion date due to 'complexities' and, all the while, the British taxpayers filling the EU coffers accordingly.
There is one thing we can do and do immediately and that is STOP PAYING. If anything will motivate politicians it is the loss of the means to manipulate the money flow. It has a very good tendency to concentrate minds.
He who controls the purse strings controls the narrative.
NO MORE MONEY until the UK gets a satisfactory deal.
We go out NO DEAL.
To Hell with their Project Fear bullshit around that. No more talk, no more extensions.
NO DEAL IT IS.
The only people that ever seem to write about "a deal" are remainers.
I wonder if there is some connection between the two?
As JRM has pointed out, on the day we leave, the EU withdrawal act has ensured that we have the same rules as the EU, so we don't really have an issue with this, we just carry on and make adjustments to suit OUR purposes following the leaving date. This is already law... We as an independent country will of course choose adjustments that suit US.
All that shit about planes falling out of the sky is just that... Unless the EC want to punish us.
Go ahead, make our day, see what the EU corporates have to tell you about that.
