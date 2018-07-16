Monday, 16 July 2018

Cabinet Office Europe Unit - The Enemy Within


Europe Unit - Cabinet Office

Oliver Robbins, Permanent Secretary
Jonathan Black, Director Europe Unit
Five Deputy Directors
Six Cabinet Office Band As
Seven Cabinet Office Band Bs


"The Europe Unit’s mission is to support the development and execution of the Government’s strategy for an orderly withdrawal from, and establishment of a new partnership with, the European Union. Our main roles are to:
  • Give the Prime Minister the best possible advice on how to lead the Government’s approach;
  • Support coherent and timely cross-Government decision-making; and
  • Work with other departments to advocate and deliver the Government’s position with European partners, especially through work as the Prime Minister’s EU Sherpa and Coordinator of the negotiations with the European Commission."
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
It's no wonder David Davis resigned when the full extent of Theresa May's duplicity became clear. She has nurtured her own 'Remain' unit at the heart of the Cabinet Office to work against everything that DEXEU was trying to do. When Jonathan Black was pictured shmoozing cabinet ministers at Chequers whilst selling the Robbins White Paper, a document unknown to the department that should have written it, you knew a coup had just taken place. A coup led by EUphile mandarins against not only elected members, but against the democratic mandate given by the people of Britain. 

We should have picked up the signals back in January, when a gloomy, pro-remain economic assessment was 'leaked' from Whitehall;  DEXEU denied any involvement, and the finger swiftly pointed to the Europe Unit. But no mandarin was ever moved or dismissed - and we can now speculate whether the 'leak' was not authorised by Theresa May herself as part of a covert campaign against her own cabinet.

 Again, at a meeting of EU defence officials, they were joined by another Europe Unit mandarin, who told them under conditions of strict secrecy that they should 'count the UK in' to their EU PESCO defence force plans, so confident were these mandarins of sabotaging Brexit. And now we have a furious Airbus, manipulated and induced by the Europe Unit into launching a 'campaign Fear' assault on Brexit only to learn that Airbus has lost out to Boeing in replacing our E-3 'Sentry' aircraft.

 It is simply intolerable that we should nurture this nest of vipers at the heart of government. The Europe Unit ARE the Enemy Within. They are implacable enemies to our democracy, as dangerous as the 'Spycatcher' nutters in MI5 MI6 in the 1960s who plotted to overthrow Wilson. Except now they are not just plotting - they are actively working to overthrow our parliamentary democracy. It is unforgivable that Theresa May has allied herself with such vipers. She, and they, must go.
at
Labels: ,

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Pleased to say our ukip branch is reforming with that very thought in mind
We will fight them On the beaches .......

16 July 2018 at 06:44
DeeDee99 said...

The EU Referendum ballot paper didn't say anything whatsoever about "establishing a new PARTNERSHIP" with the EU. At no point during the campaign did either side say that a vote to LEAVE meant "establishing a new partnership."

Neither did her General Election manifesto. She has no mandate to sign us up to Associate Membership.

What she, and the traitors in the Cabinet Office Europe Unit are doing, is sacrificing DEMOCRACY so that a few foreign multi-nationals can move widgets from country (A) to country (B) without having to allow for a short delay.

They are setting themselves against the people, just like King Charles I.

They must want another civil war.

16 July 2018 at 07:18
Anonymous said...

As I remember it, the "Spycatcher Nutters" were from SIS/MI6 rather than the more solid and reliable MI5. (At the time, certain rogue elements within SIS started to believe that the James Bond books were actually SIS training manuals....)

Sceptical Steve

16 July 2018 at 07:23
Raedwald said...

Thanks Steve - corrected

16 July 2018 at 07:26
Anonymous said...

Wasn't the author who claimed to have burgled his way across London from mi5.his office belonged to them

16 July 2018 at 07:28

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)