Cabinet Office Europe Unit - The Enemy Within

Europe Unit - Cabinet Office
Oliver Robbins, Permanent Secretary
Jonathan Black, Director Europe Unit
Five Deputy Directors
Six Cabinet Office Band As
Seven Cabinet Office Band Bs
"The Europe Unit’s mission is to support the development and execution of the Government’s strategy for an orderly withdrawal from, and establishment of a new partnership with, the European Union. Our main roles are to:
- Give the Prime Minister the best possible advice on how to lead the Government’s approach;
- Support coherent and timely cross-Government decision-making; and
- Work with other departments to advocate and deliver the Government’s position with European partners, especially through work as the Prime Minister’s EU Sherpa and Coordinator of the negotiations with the European Commission."
We should have picked up the signals back in January, when a gloomy, pro-remain economic assessment was 'leaked' from Whitehall; DEXEU denied any involvement, and the finger swiftly pointed to the Europe Unit. But no mandarin was ever moved or dismissed - and we can now speculate whether the 'leak' was not authorised by Theresa May herself as part of a covert campaign against her own cabinet.
Again, at a meeting of EU defence officials, they were joined by another Europe Unit mandarin, who told them under conditions of strict secrecy that they should 'count the UK in' to their EU PESCO defence force plans, so confident were these mandarins of sabotaging Brexit. And now we have a furious Airbus, manipulated and induced by the Europe Unit into launching a 'campaign Fear' assault on Brexit only to learn that Airbus has lost out to Boeing in replacing our E-3 'Sentry' aircraft.
It is simply intolerable that we should nurture this nest of vipers at the heart of government. The Europe Unit ARE the Enemy Within. They are implacable enemies to our democracy, as dangerous as the 'Spycatcher' nutters in
Pleased to say our ukip branch is reforming with that very thought in mind
We will fight them On the beaches .......
The EU Referendum ballot paper didn't say anything whatsoever about "establishing a new PARTNERSHIP" with the EU. At no point during the campaign did either side say that a vote to LEAVE meant "establishing a new partnership."
Neither did her General Election manifesto. She has no mandate to sign us up to Associate Membership.
What she, and the traitors in the Cabinet Office Europe Unit are doing, is sacrificing DEMOCRACY so that a few foreign multi-nationals can move widgets from country (A) to country (B) without having to allow for a short delay.
They are setting themselves against the people, just like King Charles I.
They must want another civil war.
As I remember it, the "Spycatcher Nutters" were from SIS/MI6 rather than the more solid and reliable MI5. (At the time, certain rogue elements within SIS started to believe that the James Bond books were actually SIS training manuals....)
Sceptical Steve
Thanks Steve - corrected
Wasn't the author who claimed to have burgled his way across London from mi5.his office belonged to them
