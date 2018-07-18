No Brexit today - I just can't do it.
Off to Spain, then. I can just remember fascist Spain under Franco in the early 1970s - desperate poverty, asses carrying goods rather than the Commer vans that we had, wrinkled grannies in black doing dreadful things to children, fear and religious superstition, the secret police, and Franco's victims uneasy in their hidden graves. We had 10cc, Suzi Quattro and Genesis. They had torture. It was a third-world fascist shithole. Growing-up seeing the depths of degradation that far-right zealotry could bring to a European people, Spain left me with a lifelong hatred of fascism, far right authoritarianism, the racial purity nutters, the National Front (in those days) and anyone who wanted to control what I did with my own willie. I cheered when Franco died.
Years later, in the Easyjet age, I saw the forensic tents over pieces of undeveloped scrubland beyond the city boundaries, exhuming the victims of Franco's death squads before the pile-drivers moved in to buid new apartments or industrial sheds. The sight moved me beyond words, and cemented my loathing of fascism.
Now Franco's raddled corpse itself is to be removed from Valle de los Caídos, a vast egoistic memorial to Franco and the unknown rapist. Well, good. Except, as politico-eu reports, the fascists are still with us, protesting at the desecration of their saint. At least it seems that the lady-fascists shave their pits these days, or perhaps the boy-fascist to her right is hiding her pit-hair under his nose? Hey ho.
4 comments:
Radders
It seems unbelievable that within living memory such obscenities were being practiced on our doorstep.
And yet there are plenty who would imply that the mere fact of being a brexiteer puts you in the same moral corner as Franco.
Here in Italy there are skeins of Mussolini-ism, still amongst otherwise decent intelligent-seeming people. Of course Mussolini lacked the intensity of evil that was incarnate in Franco and Hitler, and having achieved considerable feats of inustrialising Italy in the interwar period, threw it away through his stupidity, narcissism and ignorance. And came to a suitably sticky end.
More than occasional idiotic comments about Mussolini, the concern here is nasty outfits like Casa Pound. Fortunately the populist gvernment the Italians seem to have managed to elect for themselves should act as a safety valve for the more extreme tendencies, a phenomenon that Merkel for one ought to have had the sense to realise.
Cuffleyburgers - Nail. Head.
Yep - suppressing, demeaning, belittling and undermining legitimate popular concerns just feeds the dark-net goblins. British people are genuinely liberal, tolerant and pragmatic - but don't block the safety valves, as pressure will just continue to build and it gives the fascists space to grow.
You can see this development around the world. The so-called liberals are still blaming the voters for Trump, Brexit and any other "populist" (I hate that word) uprisings. If a government doesn't genuinely address majority concerns and continues to plough on with doctrines that have no effect whatsoever on the rule makers, then they shouldn't be at all surprised when Trump wins and the UK votes to leave the EU. Shock, horror!! How did that happen?
Spain? Well as the saying goes, "the ghost of old Franco is never far away". And the practices of other EU countries in very recent memory, leaves a lot to be desired.
I have just written to our PM - "Consider, if the government doesn't act on the will of the people why should the people act on the will of the government?"
I expect that writing that makes me a far-right extremist and equivalent to a religiously-inspired truck driver or bomber.
Post a Comment