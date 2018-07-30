Is tiny Brexit puppet Minister Raab taking Steroids?

The one thing that struck folk most about Dominic Raab's appearance alongside his Brexit boss Oliver Robbins at last week's Select Committee appearance is how small he is. His boss towered over him not just intellectually but physically.
And although being the Remain elite's puppet Brexit minister can't be wholly stress-free, tiny minister Raab, we're told, was tough - a Judo black belt, no less. Perhaps he joins William Hague in sweaty naked man-wrestling in the Commons basement gym. We aren't told. These pastimes are often enthusiastically followed by diminutive men; one wouldn't be surprised to find Speaker Bercow in a karate robe.
Gyms, narcissism and little men go together. So the revelations in the Express by a good time girl who briefly worked for Raab are interesting. He was more interested in achieving his gym-bod than in his ministerial work, she claims. And also that he flew into uncontrollable rages at the most minor irritations.
Well, gyms, narcissism and uncontrollable rages also frequently go together - and when they do, they are frequently symptomatic of Steroid use. I think Mr Raab should tell us whether our puppet Brexit minister is taking these stimulants or not. I think journalists should ask him. We should know.
2 comments:
Karate I believe not Judo.
His lack of moral fibre and moral courage in helping the Fish Faced Cow's failed attempts to urinate on Brexit shows what kind of loser he is.
He should spend the rest of his life having to share a room with Hague and his driver.
I have long thought that all politicians and top civil servants should be subject to compulsory random drug testing. If it is important for athletes to be drug free, how much more so for those who seek to rule us.
I believe several petitions have started but made little headway. Quelle suprise!
