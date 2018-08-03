UK government leads 'fake news' & cyber manipulation - new report
If you listened to the noises coming from Whitehall, Westminster and the MSM about the manipulation of social media, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was all being distorted by Aaron Banks and the Russians pumping out fake news and running thousands of bots. This is indeed the rationale being drawn, the narrative the government is seeking to establish, in order to introduce draconian controls over the armies of Burke's little platoons such as this blog that offer a countervailing voice to the mandarins' Big Lies.
In fact, lost in the silly season, is a new and authoritative report from the prestigious Oxford Internet Institute that finds that the UK government is itself in the forefront of social media manipulation through 'fake' content creation, distraction, trolling and harassment, using around 1,500 Full Time Equivalent staff to distort, manipulate and pollute social media. It's not we, private citizens, that need to be regulated - it's Whitehall and Westminster.
The report finds internationally that five nations - Cambodia, China, Iran, Israel and the US - lead the league in government-controlled cyber-manipulation, but that the UK comes in second tier place, alongside Ecuador, Malaysia, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela. Fine company we're keeping.
|Clicky to make bigger
Apart from this report having bypassed the DCMS Select Committee that should have taken this evidence instead of itself distorting evidence in a vindictive campaign against 'Leave' actors, one must question whether the government's methods are even legal. The report finds that the UK uses both human agents operating fake accounts and automated fake accounts to manipulate social media - and does so across all categories of distortion, omission, deviation and fake content creation.
It may suit the MSM to lose this vital report in the Summer silliness, but I urge you all to download it. Come September, we need to shove our Parliamentarians' noses into it.
|clicky to make bigger
4 comments:
So there you go. The Government isn't worried about other people distorting, omitting, deviating from, or generating Fake News. It's jealous.
Add in the pro-Establishment views of the BBC and Grauniad and you can make a compelling case for a not-actually-a-false-conspiracy theory.
Thank you for this Radders, which I wouldn't otherwise have found.
They really are scurrilous lying dishonest cheating bastards aren't they.
I am quite sickened at the direction the country is taking. May seems to manage to combine the worst features of Blair Brown and Cameron, and has to be a very strong contender for the title of most damagingly authoritarian incompetent PM in British history, in a crowded field.
The long awaited Ecksian purge is now well overdue.
I'm not a proponent of making new laws about everything; in fact I think all the laws since 1997 should be repealed; but a law that prohibits the use of propaganda, fake news or whatever else it might be called, by the state against its paymasters, the citizens of our nation, should be passed. And using propaganda against us should carry a severe sentence for this involved, whether it's the Prime Minister of a senior communist Civil Servant. Perhaps 13 months in a muslim infested prison would act as a suitable deterrent.
distorted by Aaron Banks and the Russians pumping out fake news and running thousands of bots Raed
Oh dear Dear, do keep up- Rubles and bots are so ooOOold news. According to the Guardian yesterday you all voted for BrexSShite because of the bedroom tax and other 'austerity' measures.
Apparently there is a new study......(might have been in the Indy not the Manchester rag, CBA to go back and check.)
