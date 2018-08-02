Vaz disgraces our democracy, says MP

Andrew Bridgen MP is not impressed by 'Teflon' Keith Vaz's latest ugly headlines; "The problem with Keith Vaz is that although the charge sheet against him gets ever longer, justice seems to get no nearer. It is difficult to believe that the public’s perception of politicians will ever improve while he remains a member of the House of Commons."
Well, Andrew, I think Vaz is amongst the most egregious of the liggers, dags, liars, peculators, barrators, narcissists, fools and knaves polluting our Parliament, but you blew your chance of winning back public trust in politics when you decided on a self-interested cover-up following the expenses scandal. We haven't forgotten the B&O TVs and hi-fis, crystal grapefruit bowls, duck houses, fine art, hand woven carpets and all the rest of the bling stolen by your colleagues, many of whom are still sitting, from our taxes.
No, not all MPs are bent - but too many are, even after the great scandal. Deal not only with Vaz but with all those you let slip under the radar and our minds might change.
7 comments:
In fact Vaz is arguably one of the better ones... He is so transparently wrong in every way, that people just laugh...
More serious are the ones that do lasting and real damage and yet get taken seriously.
They say that May is incompetent...
I reckon she has been picked from thousands by the establishment, simply because she has the appearance (now wearing thin) of competence at the job she has been given, when the reality is that she is doing something that is virtually the opposite to what she was tasked with...
It is simply that we were not told.
I wonder what dirt he has, and on who, that makes him untouchable? It can't simply be the race card as several BME MP's have bit the dust over the expenses scandal.
In the meantime I need my washing machine repaired, know anyone qualified?
Jaded
The thing that disgraces Parliament is that this is not the first, second, third or even fourth time that Vaz has disgraced himself in office. And yet not only is he still there, unpunished every single time but they keep allowing him to take positions of responsibility and honour.
And when he gets caught and proven to be bullying, they all crowd round in a circle to protect him.
It's no wonder people hate politicians. It's worse than a boys club.
The expenses scandal told us clearly how rotten our Parliament is. No wonder they think they can get away with overturning our instruction to leave the even more corrupt EU.
Budgie. Concur mate. It is rotten to the core, and if they think they can get away with overturning our instruction to leave the EU, they are very, very much mistaken. I get a very strong sense of it all kicking off.
Which of Bercow or Vaz are the most odious? By a whisker, has to be Vaz. Not least given his cavorting with disease ridden, young, coke head male bandits.
Vaz is the kind of MP who gives washing machine manufacturers a bad name.
