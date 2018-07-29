Cameron's £9.3m tax 'diversion' to Remain campaign to be investigated?
The DCMS Committee has called for the donor of 'Britain's biggest ever campaign donation' to be investigated by the police.
That would be the £9.3m diverted from UK tax funds to the Remain campaign by David Cameron, then.
REMAIN SPEND: £28,359,066
LEAVE SPEND: £13,436,241
Members of the impartial DCMS Committee:
The Remainer media are showing no shame at all. Today's Guardian is running a piece of office fiction masquerading as a news article in which they complain of a 'conspiracy' by the Leave side to break a campainging embargo in the aftermath of MP Jo Cox's murder.
And there was me thinking that it was in fact the Remain side who used that sad event as an excuse to flood the newspapers with 'Vote remain, it's what Jo Cox would have wanted' bollocks, and none less so than from her own husband...
