Only the fascists and Marxists will gain from a bad Brexit

The consequences of a Brexit betrayal would be catastrophic: there would no longer be any halting the tide of anti-establishment fury that has been building since the early 1990s. Support for mainstream parties would collapse and new ones would emerge. Yes, a centrist business-as-usual grouping may well be one of those that arises from the rubble, but its supporters – the Remain metropolitan base – massively overestimate its potential. It would be small, little larger than the Lib Dems are today. Sadly, the libertarian yet Eurosceptic party of my dreams would be even tinier.In refusing to accept the referendum result, in this constant, febrile, attritional campaign against cutting the ties to a failing Federast empire, the country's supposed elite are acting like purblind idiots. They are blundering in their arrogance into a place in which the politics of hate, fear and force drive out the freedom and liberty we have spent centuries building; the repulsive bullying, authoritarian racism and vicious spitefulness of far right and far left would crowd-out fairness, decency and tolerance.
The real winners would be nasty, European-style extremist parties of Left and Right that would desecrate our public life. The polling is depressingly clear: swathes of people would vote for a new authoritarian party under certain circumstances, while there is extensive support for hard line socialist positions. The poison of far-Right and far-Left demagoguery would contaminate our body politic, as has already started with the rise of Corbyn and anti-Semitism in the Labour Party; and just like in other countries, millions would end up voting for detestable people with repellent ideas.
Heath concludes his piece with the one question we have all been asking for the past two years - if the elite are so bloody intelligent, why are they fighting to ally us with the EU?
Mainstream, popular policies of the kind routinely embraced by self-governing countries around the world could nip the extremists in the bud and give the Tories 45 per cent of the vote. Why can’t they see this? And why is the establishment willing to gamble everything for its irrational love of a failing super-state?
13 comments:
Why?
Who benefits from the proposed Superstate (failing or not)?
Answer: the Global Elites. And they aren't going to willingly give it up.
Perhaps there will be others like me - I intend to 'lend' my vote to UKIP (or some other authentic Brexit party) at the next opportunity to 'punish' the Conservatives and warn Labour.
It seems an obvious political link to me that if you voted 'leave' to 'take back control' you are also likely to expect authenticity from your politicians. Saying one thing and (secretly) doing another is undermining democracy and arguably it is an EU disease that has infected our own politicians (with a few notable exceptions).
Who gets my vote after Brexit or BINO will depend on circumstances. If UKIP go 'extreme' it will be another party, or possibly none.
I wake this morning to news that Juncker and Trump have agreed to cut tariffs. As Mr Punch would say, "Thgat's the way to do it!" Theresa May has to learn - quickly - to carry a big stick and threaten to use it.
In short then Radders, if the so called "liberal elite" think Brexit is bad, it will be as nothing when, and not if people start voting for any party that will enact Brexit. It's degree of extremity will not matter. People are not going to be in amy mood to consider all the nuanced arguments. They want their will imposed, or else.
People are rightly absolutely blood furious with an establishment that declares that it is doing their bidding, yet doing the exact opposite and trying their damndest to overturn the largest mandate in British political history. They had better get this right.
As a long time UKIP member 1997 ish, I am currently minded to let my membership lapse.
I have a problem with a political party that effectively excludes a group because they have a different sky fairy. That way lies friction, but not only that, they are effectively killing a large proportion of their voter potential.
My membership will continue if Gerard stops his current campaign, if not, I am gone, and deprived of my vote, I wouldn't touch the reds or blues with a barge pole.
I have a problem with a political party that effectively excludes a group because they have a different sky fairy.
Would that be the group that seeks to create a 'union' even larger than the EU? Would that be the group that rejects democracy because the 'truth' was revealed to a derranged, murdering sex maniac 1400 years ago? Would that be the group that is being imported all across the western world to destroy national institutions and cultures by others that also want a world 'union'?
A group may hold a belief but a belief doesn't have to hold a group, an important distinction. Unfortunately sky fairyism of certain sorts seems to be given too much respect by those that should know better.
The Labour ant-Semitism row exposes the problem with the current version of Labour. Nothing is ever their fault. They are Socialists and therefore not capable of being racists. The Jews think they are racist. Therefore the Jews are attacking them for no reason. The Socialists have to defend themselves. Therefore they have to attack the Jews to silence them.
I am English and I live in that place, I am critical of a government that believes that we are enriched by this cult that anon dislikes so much.
My beef is with government, not moslems. It was they that created the terrorism, they have set out to indulge anyone that might cause friction. Friction causes a need for government.
There is on youtube a very interesting lecture on the subject of immigration which uses a gumball to represent a number of potential immigrants.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FM1YU-Ni_84
We in the west can never assimilate the billions of potential immigrants. Government that keeps beating that drum is either criminal or very very stupid.
None of which alters the fact that this world group that anon seeks to beat me with are not the cause of our problems, they are victims, even if they don't know that.
So a party which sets out to exclude potential voters just because of their sky fairy selection, sets itself up as a party with a support of something less than ten percent of the vote.
RW - pretty much Nigel Farage's position;
Farage said the party was right to oppose Islamic extremism. “But if dealing with Islamic fundamentalism becomes a battle between us and the entire religion, I’ll tell you the result: we’ll lose. We will simply lose,” he said.
“We absolutely have to get that Muslim majority living in many of our towns and cities on our side, more attuned to western values than some pretty hardline interpretations of the Qur’an.”
I also concur with Farage's view on Batten's support of 'Tommy Robinson' - no leader of any UK political party can openly condone law-breaking. Far less someone who is banned on account of political extremism from joining UKIP anyway ...
@right-writes
"My beef is with government, not moslems."
That's a bit of a loose statement for, without Government, do you imagine that Islam wouldn't still do what it does? try to expand they way it does? aim for a global caliphate the way they say?
Government may cause friction with Islam(ists) but their stated aim is still and always will be against every free thought and expression the West lives by.
Immigration is good and, as far as I'm concerned, welcome - with the usual caveats of 'adopt our society, our language, our ways, our culture' etc. Fail on any of those caveats and you're NOT welcome, you're a threat (to our society).
But, on topic, my issue with Heath's article is more about the (his) definition of far left and far right.
The many, many people that are labelled (currently|) as populists are often labelled 'right wing' and support for your own country, your fellow countrymen and your own culture is actually paraded as FAR RIGHT!!!!!!
Conversely the issues that Labour and its followers adhere to understates the actions, motives and intent of the FAR LEFT.
We have a very stated media view of the political spectrum that is (in my opinion) exaggerated against 'populism' (the will of the people) and ignores the real threat - socialism.
Yes, the extremes of either political belief has serious consequences but I don't see a 'far right' problem - I see a media-created backlash against the will of the people being advertised as 'far right' and deliberate ignorance of the potential trouble that a genuine (in existence) far left will actually bring about.
Once again, the MEDIA is stirring the pot of unrest.
Raedwald, I do hope you don't share the Establishment belief that the Lab/Con duopoly is entitled to perpetual rule - ? I read Heath's piece yesterday with growing disbelief; here's what I wrote as a comment:
"I have a lot of time for Allister Heath but I am both disappointed and disturbed by his finding it "terrifying" that the AfD is on 17% support (with 90 seats in the Bundestag based on the 12.6% vote they got last year - same figure as our own UKIP gained in 2015...) and that Marine le Pen's party is still a force to be reckoned with. I suggest Allister develops a sense of proportion, and steps aside from his seeming Establishment view that anyone slightly to the Right of the UK's Lab/Con duopoly represents any sort of extremism. Neither the AfD nor the FN are extreme: the former's views on mass immigration from beyond Europe are surely plain common sense, as opposed to the suicidally daft policies of Merkel's extreme social democracy; and while the FN is too socialist for my taste, its policies on immigration AND the EU resonate with an awful lot of French citizens. My own commune in the Midi (where I spend much of the year) is friendly, civilised, welcoming - and voted FN last year...
Similar things can be said about Holland's PVV, Itally's Lega/5 Star accord, and Austria's ÖVP. Far from being "extreme" they are patriotic, democratic, and popular. Would that we had something similar in England."
I mean that closing remark wholly and truly. The Left of course attempts daily to smear even UKIP as "fascists" but that's just a reflection both of their stupidity and their vicious desire to destroy opposition to the Left at any price - they are Stalinist bastards. Continental Parties such as those I referred to receive an awful lot of votes, and are very popular indeed, but the UK's voting system handicaps newcomers so sweepingly that our electorate tends to shake its head and just vote in Labour or the Cons yet again, ad infinitum. I detest this situation, which is very bad - it represents far worse a threat to democracy than the chances of our having a "Lega/PVV/OPV" of our own...
Oddly Raedwald, Nigel's idea that Tommy Robinson deserves what he got does not sit well with me. I have absolutely no time for him, but I did see the video outside Leeds Crown Court that led to his plight.
As I understand things, amongst all of his usual racist rant, he had actually ensured that he wasn't breaking the terms of his licence. The names that he was reading out, along with their alleged crimes was published information, and that it was his contention that the powers were indulging in the opposite of what they had done to Cliff Richard... Trying to conceal something that should be in the public realm.
There is no doubt that Robinson's justice was summary and applied in the most arbitrary manner. The events that have taken place since are indicative of the high regard that the authorities hold this man in (NOT!). Thirteen months, of which he will probably serve every day in solitary, for NOT breaking the law, but for having a stupid face that doesn't fit.
Still no basis for a successful political party though.
Tony - No, most UKIP mambers aren't fascists, nor are most AfD members or most FPOe (the OeVP are the tories here, who usually govern in coalition with SPOe 'labour') but all of these parties to some extent shelter some rather nasty people who are - despite efforts to exclude them. Like rats, they infiltrate and abuse the legitimate concerns of 'decent' members to gain traction for their own vile views under the cover of political respectability.
As a Libertarian I oppose all authoritarians, whether of right or left or centre. I will no more stand 'Tommy Robinson' telling me what I can or can't think or say or do any more than I will stand little Owen Jones doing the same.
Post a Comment