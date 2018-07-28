Selmayr determined to inflict 'punishment beating' on UK

I was looking back this week at a collection of lithographs on flimsy paper published in December 1918 - almost a century ago - by a Belgian artist who had been confined along with French and British soldiers in a German POW camp. Turning the fragile leaves, one is immediately struck by the extent to which these German WWI POW camps were a rehearsal for the concentration camps of the NSDAP era. The brutality, the wire, the watch towers, the starvation, the random shooting of prisoners and, yes, the punishment beatings are all there - a prototype for Dachau, Belsen and Theresienstadt.
Here is a lithograph titled 'der Schlag'. It is, no doubt, illustrative of the sort of punishment beating that this 'modern' German Chief Official would like to administer to Britain. With Selmayr, Europe has regressed one hundred years.
|Martin Selmayr attends to the UK?
Postscript - additional image
I didn't know that. A brief Wiki glance tells me of the 1929 Geneva Convention on POWs, but were there no prior agreed standards of behaviour towards them?
Any more POW images from that artist?
Perhaps a little unfair towards the Kaiser's Germany, Raed, although perhaps not so unfair towards Selmayr. As shocking as that litho is to our modern sensibilities, such corporal punishment (the clue is perhaps in the etymology?) was common practice throughout Europe for minor infractions at that time. Most German Police stations had a specially made 'bench' or 'horse' for just such occasions and I suspect British ones too. Civilian prisoners in British jails were commonly flogged and Winston Churchill famously referred to the 'lash'.
I'd lay money that British POW camps at the time used Punishment beatings to keep order.
Sackerson - I only scanned 2. The other one now posted
Jack - I'd love to publish the whole thing. It's not a single action of brutality that shocks but the cold efficiency and thorough unfeelingness of the application of brutality - as if to cattle, or pigs - that is captured.
Is that 2nd litho what you meant by your 'random shootings' comment because what it depicts clearly wasn't a random shooting. Again, are you suggesting that German POWs charging such a, quite laughable, fence of a British camp would have, merely, been given a severe ticking off by the fence guard?
What i see in the pictures so far is a praise worthy restraint and a following of whatever 'guidelines' were imposed upon such things at the time as might be expected from well trained soldiers and I'm sure British guards behaved no differently. I suspect the cap of the soldier 'supervising' the beating marks him as an NCO? The tawse looks of a size and material commonly found at that time in schools- ie the beating was painful and humiliating but unlikely to do any permanent or serious damage....which is why the guy getting beaten isn't tied nor strapped down but merely restrained. It could be a scene from any public school of the era.
I also seem to recall vaguely reading that 'charging the wire' in some POW camp or the other was -even in WW2- the common way of 'ending things'?
This has been Germany’s project all along with the connivance of UK governments and civil servants as demonstrated by the fact that we pay £20bn/gross ($15bn/year loss of control, £10bn/year net) into the EU and in return we have a trading deficit of £80bn/year and massive immigration.
The Germans cheat wherever possible :
- Hidden subsidies to their companies by paying them for “research” etc.
- Sanctions breaking with Nordstream 2 and selling generators to Crimea.
- Breaking Euro rules on trade and budget surpluses.
- Not paying their way on NATO.
- Allowing the diesel emissions testing fraud to take place with impunity.
- Etc.
The UK needs to understand that whatever damage the EU/Germans can do to the UK when it is outside of the EU it is nothing compared to the damage it can continue to do to the UK when a member of the EU and subject to all their rules, laws and regulations.
