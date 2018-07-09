The Mandarins won Chequers - BRINO will destroy democracy in UK

Make no mistake, this is a crisis of democracy. I woke this morning to hear of the resignations of David Davis, Steve Baker and Suela Braverman from DExEU. Elsewhere, leaks have sprung that the Federast mandarins found this pro-Brexit department not only threatening but gaining power in Whitehall. Now without its ministers, the brave Brexit civil servants who staff the department are lost. Hammond, May and the Remainers have won. They didn't even have to wait for Herr Barnier to contemptuously dismiss the Chequers plan and demand that the UK concede even more to the Lords of Brussels.
The mandarins won Chequers. Their contempt for the democratic will of the British people is absolute. We are disposable and replaceable. Their globalist chums in the Federation and at the reins of the global corporates will maintain them in power.
Already they are plotting alternatives to popular democracy, to ensure that never again can the people of Britain rebel like we rebelled in June 2016. This is a watershed, and there is little hope we can salvage our nation and our democracy unless the people of Britain unite anew in one concerted effort to defeat the evil of the Federast behemoth.
The hour has come.
1 comment:
I'd like to think that there will be some sort of rebellion or protest about the disgraceful way the Remainers and the EU have behaved.But it won't happen. We will tut loudly and write angry letters to the Daily Mail and just accept it long-term.
Jaded
Post a Comment