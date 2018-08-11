Nice whistle

As with President Trump, if you're waiting for the perfect man you'll be waiting forever. For now, Mr Johnson is probably the best we can hope for to replace the treasonous Mrs May.
Agree. His time has come. He'll do. I'll back him.
Not Mr Right, but Mr Right Now?Odds shortening:https://www.oddschecker.com/politics/british-politics/next-conservative-leader
Post a Comment
3 comments:
As with President Trump, if you're waiting for the perfect man you'll be waiting forever. For now, Mr Johnson is probably the best we can hope for to replace the treasonous Mrs May.
Agree. His time has come. He'll do.
I'll back him.
Not Mr Right, but Mr Right Now?
Odds shortening:
https://www.oddschecker.com/politics/british-politics/next-conservative-leader
Post a Comment