Saturday, 11 August 2018

Nice whistle

Congrats to whichever Boris fans have found and distributed this meme - it's a decent photo, the suit fits, the hair is combed. He looks ... different.

Hmm. 


john cheshire said...

As with President Trump, if you're waiting for the perfect man you'll be waiting forever. For now, Mr Johnson is probably the best we can hope for to replace the treasonous Mrs May.

11 August 2018 at 13:26
Raedwald said...

Agree. His time has come. He'll do.

I'll back him.

11 August 2018 at 13:33
Sackerson said...

Not Mr Right, but Mr Right Now?

Odds shortening:

https://www.oddschecker.com/politics/british-politics/next-conservative-leader

11 August 2018 at 14:18

