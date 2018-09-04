Hard left tightens grip on Labour

... the hard Left does not go in for compromise to anything like that extent. They see Labour as an organisation to be purged rather than a family to be united. For some of them, this is a winner-takes-all struggle in which only a complete victory counts. For others, in the age of social media, opinions count for more than outcomes – politics is a noticeboard rather than a chessboard.His main appeal, for Brexiteers to 'compromise' - that is, to give way on all the red lines, is an appeal for the UK to be a partial EU member. Hague may also believe it's possible to be just a little bit pregnant, or to have lost one's virginity only partially. He's turned sadly into a patrician, establishment fool whose best lines are behind him.
Labour's nemesis, the deeply destructive and archly corrupt Blair, is still prostituting himself for the crazed dictators, bent ministers, mafia-businesses and murderous gangs of the former Soviet statelets. His latest efforts, paid for by Azerbaijan, are to secure a landing place for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. The Italians are naturally wary, and no doubt Blair will have to put the Blair Lie Factory into night shifts and overtime to contrive enough persuasion to overcome the objections. He must mourn the old Italian political hierarchy, when it was just a matter of directing sufficient bribe-money in the right direction. I spent £3 in order to vote for Corbyn as a 'supporter' precisely to destroy what Blair had created. Mission accomplished, I think.
As I wrote yesterday, I think Corbyn is as finished as May, but also that both will be kept temporarily in power for different reasons. May because ditching her before March risks the national interest, Corbyn because Labour have no cuddly alternatives who can maintain the yoof vote.
With the Robbins Plan now dead in the water, May needs to be strongarmed into accepting the ERG position. Once she has done so, we can ditch her.
Corbyn will stay until Brexit is completed: it gets Labour out of a hole with half its supporters supporting Remain and half supporting Brexit. They can claim, with some legitimacy, that the "deal" was not the one they would have made, without ever telling the electorate precisely what deal they would have made. He'll be replaced by another hard-left-winger and since they've been stung by the 2-0 taunt over a female leader, I predict Emily Thornberry will be chosen.
Hague is best ignored. There can be no compromise on independence: either you are, or you aren't. We don't need to surrender POLITICAL control of this country to the EU in order to trade with them.
If May can be forced to accept the ERG proposal, she should be propped up, El Cid style. If not, she should be removed by whatever means are necessary.
Er, I don't think that the Robbins Plan is dead in the w...
Not until, everybody agrees that it was the product of him and his department.
Not until his head is in the metaphorical basket, along with the appeaser.
I'm convinced that Corbyn is a figurehead, a useful idiot. May is no figurehead... I think she has tied herself to the mast and stuffed wax in her ears to avoid being drawn 'off course'.
What a pity her desired destination is Brino not Brexit.
So, you still think that voting for Corbyn was a Good Thing. It was a stupid concept thought up by some stupid posh boys and many people should be deeply ashamed of themselves.
