Russian killer scum must be answered with severe sanctions

Back in March I made a right cods of this. My instinct and my initial post agreed with the official line that Russia was responsible for the attack on the Skripals, but scores of your comments protesting that this couldn't be the case, and the sacking of Tillerson across the pond, prompted me to add a postscript saying in effect 'not proven'.
Well now I think it has been. And I'm even more disappointed with Russia than I was in March. It wasn't the attempted assasination of the ex-GRU Skripal, but the casual and careless way that Putin's thugs discarded the poison container in a public bin, where it was retrieved by some poor bloke who gave it to his girlfriend; she sprayed it on her wrists and died. These Russian scum are heartless killers, utterly careless of human life, and we must now make their nation pay for their barbarity.
Both Russians and Africans seem to value human life far more lowly than do we Europeans; Russia killed 30m of her own people in the name of an ideological mistake. This inhuman brutality from the land of the knout, where men were still serfs six hundred years after Britons were free men, cannot be permitted in our continent. I've been happy to offer the carrot, but now is the time to use the stick. Russia must be tamed.
And I've learnt also that I should have trusted my initial instinct.
9 comments:
Russia must be tamed you say. How, and whose Army?
"Scotland Yard has issued doctored CCTV images/timeline."
Read it d about it here -https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/
This latest piece of obfuscation and misdirection is clearly working Raedwald.
The Russian federation is an assortment of robber barons masquerading as an oil state masquerading as a world power.
Bumping our oil and gas production would be significantly painful
It's far too late to flip Assad.
There's no other obvious weakness, that doesn't mean we can't wait for the next one.
We Brits take our time; we seldom rush into things and we are slow to anger. It has taken since March to gather up all the evidence and join the dots. We have amassed terabytes of data and parsed all the written, pictorial and verbal evidence; we have faces, names, dates, times (to the second) and all the travel evidence. Everything we have would stand up to scrutiny in a Crown court against a sharp barrister.
They could have got clean away with this if only they had been less thoughtless in their planning. If it was me on that mission, I would have disposed of the perfume bottle (a clever trick by the way) very carefully; I would have buried it somewhere deep, or tied it to a rock and rented a boat (whilst on my "holiday" to Britain) out to sea and dropped it down, never to be found.
But no, the assassins made a fundamental mistake; they underestimated our research capabilities and our doggedness and then they became complacent and careless. It may be (just may be) that "justice" will be meted out to the two agents by the GRU for their gross stupidity and utter carelessness and may be they will get an ice pick in Siberia, who knows? I doubt the GRU will reward their efforts.
As to punishing Russia, we don't need armies of the conventional type for this. Cyber and financial war will do the trick. Britain holds billions of dollars (Russian owned) in our UK banking system; if say a hundred billion were to be syphoned off as compensation and maybe sequestering a few oligarchs London houses, this would hurt Putin because it does the very thing that he fears the most - his wealthy and middle classes get hit hard. And they are not stupid; they also know how to join the dots and if their money goes missing and their lifestyle goes up in smoke, they will do our work for us. And this is without us having to call on our allies...
I'm amazed how well all those cctv cameras were working this time. Such clear pictures. Almost like actors.
Possibly Radders. I still think T May's grandstanding looks ridiculous.
You are dead right though about the careless approach to human life which characterises all absolutist regimes including Nazi Germany.
We are truly fortunate to have been born British and this curious British and West European attachment to human life is our most precious cultural asset.
The British Governments 'insistence' is still at major odds with their refusal to hand over any GENUINE evidence to even friendly countries (the Germans questioning the comments made in Parliament) let alone providing sufficient to Russia to allow a legally valid defence to be made.
As above, we rarely see video evidence of such quality - even that from Gatwick and rail stations is a lot worse than the sheer clarity of images from cameras local to the Skripals. How convenient?
A 'deadly' poison that allows you to take lunch and a stroll? Survivable? Let alone any serious motive. And what about the image timing? If true/valid then a serious mistake on behalf of our spooks. No discussion of links to Steele and that dossier... Spare me my cynicism.,.
But if this Skripals case scenario is followed by Russia/Assad using chemical weapons in Syria you just HAVE to question the convenient timing.
I'm disappointed that anyone could accept .gov statements on this subject. They have form, they have motives and they have had the means and opportunity to play this story to their own agenda.
Don't let the propagandists win.
Post a Comment