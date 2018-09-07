Selmayr's crooked appointment

Well, it's official. We all knew that the EU Commission was nothing more than a cabal of unelected officials trampling democracy, conniving with organised crime, losing billions to theft, fraud, nepotism, corruption and incompetence, and that Martin Selmyr's appointment as consigliere to the capo of capos was a bent as a 90p piece, but now the EU have confirmed it themselves.
Selmayr claims to be a clever lawyer, which doesn't say much. So does Blair. But even he must know that the knowing and wilful beneficiary of a crooked act is as crooked as the crooked scrotes who actually did it. Anyone with half a conscience would be humiliated to hell at holding a post gained so corruptly that the appointment would disgrace the equal ops policy of the Klan.
But with his capo reported as being increasingly out of action earlier and earlier in the day due to 'sciatica', the bent cabal from the Berlaymont increasingly need leadership, and Germany is happy to lend this consigliere.
Good luck to them. At least Britain doesn't have to stomach the cesspit stench for much longer.
3 comments:
Selmayr claims to be a clever lawyer,
He is a very clever German lawyer...and you, Raed, should already know what that means-I assume Austrian lawyers are little different. But for those who don't: German lawyers have a very precise definition of what is right and wrong LEGALLY and they will try at all times to toe that line...literally ..as long as a toe nail still touches it then all is cool. Other than that they are totally Amoral. Selymayr sleeps well at night, safe in the knowledge he is within the law...whichever law.
At least Britain doesn't have to stomach the cesspit stench for much longer. Not if the BrexSShiteurs don't finally focus ALL their efforts on defeating chequers-even at the risk of a General Election.
Even IF we manage to force the Prime Minister/Establishment to accept that they must deliver the REAL Brexit we voted for, don't kid yourself that the stench from the Berlaymont won't cross the channel.
It is a very sad fact that we can't tow the British Isles 500 miles west.
Every trick the crooked bastards pull--even Ketch has to acknowledge their stench--brings their end measurably nearer.
