'Head Choppers are really cuddly bunnies' says Con

Not only are they under threat from the wicked crane-hangers, but they are currently the subject of unwarranted Yemeni aggression, says Con. If some journalist was hamburgered, and this is by no means proven, and it's possible that persons of Saudi extraction just may have been responsible for something that may or may not have happened, is no reason to obstruct KSA in exercising its kind and selfless consideration for a number of Brits who have grown immensely wealthy from the relationship, nor should our misplaced concerns over press freedom and human rights lead us to restrict those individuals from becoming ever richer from those relationships.
Allowing the Saudis to subvert our society, corrupt our ministeries, stuff gold into the mouths of Quisling backers, pervert our laws and distort our economy to the detriment of the vast majority of British people is a good thing, says Con, and we should not allow the alleged, unproven primitive head-chopping butchery of Mr Khashoggi to impair it.
|Daily Mail shares the evidence of Saudi barbarity
5 comments:
Methinks you are reading a bit too much between Con's lines Raedwald.... :)
What is it about that word CON, it seems to precede everything rotten in this world today?
CONservative Party, CONtrol, CONfidence trick, oh and my favourite... us ordinary folk, no longer citizens, not even subjects.
Just CONfused, CONtemptible CONsumers.
Bereft of their purported democracy, disarmed and here to be completely ignored.
Just as I have little to no time for Putin and his thugs, the same goes for the KSA and their sword weilding thugs.
In both cases, I have not seen sufficient evidence to prove or dispove these actions one way or the other.
Piss on the lot of them.
I've already blogged about this: https://delphiusdebate.blogspot.com/2018/10/bow-down-to-your-saudi-masters-they-can.html
Essentially the Gulf States have us over a barrel: there is enough oil money invested in Western countries such that the Gulf states can exert an extreme amount of influence over our governments.
The death of a single journalist isn't of much consequence in the great scheme of things, except to show the complete lack of respect for life the Saudis have.
But when it comes to the importation of extreme salafist/Wahabbi Islam, with Saudi money building Mosques and importing Imams, we should really be putting a stop to it or regulating it. But can governments do that without severe impact on the economy of their country? In the UK it could mean stopping arms sales, the closure of container ports, a big drop on the stock exchange, a crash of property prices in London.... in other words severe financial hardship.
