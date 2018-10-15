Plausible deniability - West decides to believe Saudi lies

It was the threat of oil at $200/bbl that erased any doubts in the President's mind. King Salman told him the silly Grand Vizier had done it and the US administration decided to believe it. Of course we understand, said the US ambassador. Your Grand Vizier was just a little overzealous in questioning Mr Khashoggi and instead of waving his biro about mistakenly reached for his chopping sword and chopped the poor journalist into several box-sized pieces by accident. It was a mistake anyone could have made. Phew. Well that's kicked the recession back into 2019 and we're still hoping something will turn up.
The Saudi king has no doubt promised the harshest punishment to be meted out to the offender - his wives are to be banned from their London and Paris shoplifting trips for a month.
Meanwhile the Salafist fanatics continue pouring Saudi blood money into Europe to subvert Islamic moderates, continue to export Islamist imams to preach hate and death and through bribes, kickbacks and corruption have fouled those charged with preventing such abuses. The dead of 9/11 cry out from their ashpit graves for justice, for the indictment of the Saudi backers of the massacre. And the Western press puffs out its cockerel chest in boast and braggadocio about press freedom and quietly closes down all news stories about the murder of a fellow journalist by the Saudis in their Turkish consulate.
Gentlemen, you disgust me.
3 comments:
The US is a net exporter of Oil
The POTUS has a pretty minor interest in global oil prices these days, Russia is of course always interested raising them.
Its all a bit of nothing, the saudi government killed a saudi citizen, they do that all the time.
...they do it every day, sometimes publicly (or is that taboo these days). too much money involved, they spend billions we all turn a blind eye knowing they are throwing stones at us behind our backs. Roll on end-of-oil, they'll be back to nomad goat-fuckers within two decades.
Hmm....
That report Cameron commissioned seems unlikely to see the light ...
Yes... an outbreak of Mahdism would top things off nicely.
