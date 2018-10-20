Head-choppers release statement on Khashoggi murder

"Mr Khashoggi came to the consulate to straighten out a visa matter. Unfortunately, after he was locked in the reception room, he took fright at a number of Saudi butchers attending purely in a ceremonial role, dressed in their colourful tribal costume of forensic overalls, masks and bone-saws. Mr Khashoggi unfortunately panicked and in his attempts to open the locked door, struggled with two security heavies who restrained him for his own safety. It was at that point that Mr Khashoggi stumbled against a head-chopping sword and regrettably amputated his fingers. Whilst attempting to administer first aid, the butchers inadvertently began to dismember him from the legs upwards. Mr Khashoggi did not survive the lamentable accident.
Lessons have been learned. The butchers are being sent for first-aid retraining."
|Martin Rowson in the Guardian - Treason May and her Shitshow ticket an' all
4 comments:
I'm convinced - or at least enough to keep the money/oil flowing.
Reminds me of Blackadder Series 3 episode 1 "Dish and Dishonesty" where Mr Hannah described the previous returning officer as having "accidentaly brutally stabbed himself in the stomach whilst shaving"
Their version of accepting guilt is as good as it will get, time to move on.If I was to pick a fight with KSA there are plenty of better reasons than them killing one of their citizens who being a supporter of the muslim brotherhood is no great loss.
Never shave with an autopsy saw.
