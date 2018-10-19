May's stupidity has screwed the negotiations from the start.

Mrs May caved in to Brussels from Day One. There are many who believe it has all been a deliberate plot - a conspiracy to wreck Brexit. I don't think so. I think it is rather the stubborn stupidity of a woman who values her abilities far above what they're worth. If I could buy Mrs May's strategic appreciation for it's market value and sell it for what she herself reckons it's worth, I'd make my fortune. Excluding the few wise heads in the FCO, her own cabinet and a willing battalion of external experts from the Brexit process and using instead her self-deluding small team of ditherers, incompetents, fools, cowards, Quislings and Treasury dullards, May's complicit dags, she conceded to the EU on every point. Stupid, Stupid, Stupid.
She's not fit to be Prime Minister of Great Britain. She's not fit to run a whelk stall.
Now she's faced with an impasse - either the UK stays part of the customs union for ever, a Satrap, vassal state, kow-towing to the anti-democracy that is the EU, or we split the Union.
There's a third option. Screw them. No deal, and pick the bones out of that.
Get rid of that Rasputin idiot Robbins. Let the Cabinet take charge. Keep the stupid woman as a figurehead, at least until next year; load her with bad-taste costume jewels and ridiculous, asinine shoes, but never, ever let her speak again.
4 comments:
Could she form a Dancing troupe; Dancing Terry and the Terretes ( or is that Tourettes). She could spend the time between now and March next year visiting all of the capital cities of the EU members where she could entertain the locals with improvised dance routines.
That should keep her well away from any opportunities to make any more mischief.
'No deal' is appearing to be more and more the 'best deal'. With everybody saying that there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, just get on with it.
Any divorce 'payments' can be sent to arbitration or dealt with at *our* leisure, probably after 29 March 2019.
There never, never, never [insert as many as you like] could have been anything like a deal. A deal would have meant that the EU is a negotiable project, and it isn't. Any fule know that.
And therefore this is either a charade, a Remainer fix, both, or a master-plan to deliver a no deal exit. "Sorry, guys, nothing is agreed until it is all agreed. Goodbye." No, I don't think so either.
And we were not "allowed" to negotiate any free trade deals while the exit process happened? Do me a favour. Not allowed by? And what are you going to do with that empty threat? Throw us out, perhaps?
The fix was in from the start. How dare the plebs vote against the wonderful EU? When you listen to the Remainer luvvies they are genuinely shocked by the result.
Jaded.
