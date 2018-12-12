Cookie Notice

Wednesday, 12 December 2018

Another Brexit disappointment

Hugely disappointing result tonight.

 It confirms that none of the tensions between a largely Remain parliamentary party and a largely Leave party membership are being resolved. This will not go away; Conservative MPs have kicked the can just a few metres down the road, and their spineless self-interest will return to haunt them.

 Brexit has been two and a half years of disappointments and losses since the vote. Tonight is no different. 

 Peckers up. New battle tomorrow.
2 comments:

John Miller said...

Conservative Party 1867-2018 RIH.

I can't say Peace, so Hell it is.

Corbyn and McDonnell it is then.

So

UK RIP

12 December 2018 at 21:30
PeterS said...

There's only violence left.

12 December 2018 at 22:06

