Another Brexit disappointment

Hugely disappointing result tonight.
It confirms that none of the tensions between a largely Remain parliamentary party and a largely Leave party membership are being resolved. This will not go away; Conservative MPs have kicked the can just a few metres down the road, and their spineless self-interest will return to haunt them.
Brexit has been two and a half years of disappointments and losses since the vote. Tonight is no different.
Peckers up. New battle tomorrow.
2 comments:
Conservative Party 1867-2018 RIH.
I can't say Peace, so Hell it is.
Corbyn and McDonnell it is then.
So
UK RIP
There's only violence left.
