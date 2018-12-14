The Causes of Revolution

- Increasing inequality
- Living standards down
- People excluded from decision making
- Decline of working class power
- Globalism / AI causing disempowerment
- Cultural loss - damage to cultural identity
Take a look at the clusters for the C1,C2,D&E cohorts - APT&C and downwards. You can see a bar at about £30k - £570 a week - and perhaps a little surprisingly, two key cohorts for working-class advancement, skilled trades and factory workers, trapped between the £20k and £30k bands. Neither is the Professional category to which I belong doing so well - in terms of pay at least. Those most at risk of displacement or redundancy by AI are not obvious; robots can carry out knee surgery, but can't cook a curry. Just as many Professional jobs are at risk as factory jobs.
Now look at what's happened to the Median Wage adjusted for inflation since 2008 - the median wage is just on about £30k / £570 a week in 2018, but worth quite a bit less than the median wage in 2008.
I haven't got the US equivalents, but I suspect they follow the same lines.
And what have the trillions in QE thrown into the battle since 2008 achieved for the greater part of our people? Nothing. Instead we have seen strong growth in GDP, in asset values, stocks and the most hurtful news to hit the headlines - the wealth of the top 1%. The mass of our people on £570 a week before tax - with tax levels at over 34% of GDP being at their highest in 40 years - simply cannot comprehend the boss of Persimmon 'deserving' a bonus of £75m for the year. It's not even as if he's built that many houses, or even built them to an acceptable standard.
I really can't blame anyone for feeling angry, frustrated, used or abused. And our political class had better turn their attention to the people who make up the 'median' - and that doesn't mean more vacuous insincere platitudes from the privileged metropolitan elites.
Indeed Raedwald, we don't need to be patronised, we reach our level and we can be happy as long as we are allowed to be.
The old left/right adage of the French court is pretty much on the nail.
The left think that something must be done for the poor whilst the right think that nothing can be done for the poor.
In other words, leave us alone and we will make our own way... Whatever the left do, there will always be 10% at the top who are rich (aka "the left"), and there will always be at least 15% at the bottom who are poor. The more you try to help the poor, the poorer the vast majority in the middle become.
This is precisely what your stats demonstrate.
If there is one thing that can be done to improve things, it is to devolve more civic power to smaller constituencies... A good way to do this is with the implementation of citizen driven binding local direct democracy.
.... ah the old ones are the best.
There will be economic disparities, I think all agree. But it's the degree of them - see historical Gini Index, second figure here:
https://www.equalitytrust.org.uk/how-has-inequality-changed
My father-in-law, a heating engineer, could support his wife and child and buy a house, on his income. He worked 7 days a week, granted, but he could do it. Social exclusion from property ownership is now a big problem. And the operating definition of "affordable" housing doesn't correct it.
Robots can't do knee surgery. Although devices like the Da Vinci are referred to in the media as "robots", they are simply good servo mechanisms. They allow a surgeon to move his hand a centimetre, while the scalpel blade moves a millimetre and is visible on a video screen. It is not a case of a surgeon sitting back and watching while the device gets on with the job, as it is with an assembly robot in a car factory.
Don Cox
I have never been clear as to where the boundary lies between automation and robotics.
And is AI really intelligence, or is just highly developed automation?
I suspect that in fact they are all largely the same thing, but the fancier words - especially AI - are used by arts graduates writing in the Graun, who know nothing about the subject matter but are trying to make a political point.
The extremists headbanging bolsheviks, corbynistaz of the left relentlessly bang on about the woes and ills capitalism, no, no, no!
Statism-corporatism, all of the EU its burden of relentless taxation; open borders and mass immigration, multcult diversity quotas, massive corporate yuman resource departments, onerous bureaucracy, its over regulation, the calamity of the regressive green agenda: are the banes of this nation.
Free market Capitalism - we've never had it in Britain and that's the only business which can pull us round but in the way stands the left, the UK establishment, the other cheek of the arse - the tory party and their chiefs in Berlin.
fooked we are being and will continue to be, unless we get OUT and OUT on the 29th March 2019.
