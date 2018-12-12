On Tenterhooks ...

Well, we're underway.
By 10pm UK time we'll know if we're lumbered with a time-expired failure of a PM to further drag the nation into chaos, despair and division, or whether my Party's MPs are giving the nation a fair chance of coming out of this with something salvaged.
The ERG will settle on a single candidate. One Brexiteer MUST be on the ballot that will come to we members over Christmas - and I hope to God the Party uses an e-voting option rather than relying on the Christmas post.
I hope and pray the Lord guides the conduct of our MPs today for the good of our nation and people.
I have no faith whatsoever in CON MPs to vote to rid the Party of her for the good of the nation.
They might do it to preserve their own careers, because if they keep her in place, many of them are going to find their political careers finished at the first opportunity the electorate gets.
Must say RW, I admire the way you refer to the Tories as "my Party": it might be redolent of the Charge of the Light Brigade, but by God it's bold... I've never belonged to any political Party, though I was very tempted to join UKIP; these days, it would stick in my throat to think of joining the Tories - the indolent self-regarding cowards who first put May into Downing Street, then hovered about wringing their hands while she made a vast, humiliating pig's ear of Brexit. They might not even manage to ous her this evening - then what? She presses on with presenting (eventually, when she can't procrastinate any longer) her abysmal WA to the House - and it's not even guaranteed that will fail... Labour might be loathsome and destructive, but the Tories are criminally culpable. The bastards need shooting.
Her morals would shame a third rate estate agent. If you take a point of view diametrically opposite the one she expresses you cannot go far wrong. Therefore an alternative deal is possible, the backstop is not needed, a WTO deal is actually quite good.
I am tempted to put a bottle of fizz on ice but it is still possible for the idiots to put the wrong people on the ballot or to vote for Theresa May, in which case I fear that RW may not have much of a party to belong to in the future.
Well apart from once being a member of the SPGB (Socialist Party of Great Britain), the mad lot that Vanessa Redgrave supports, and being a long time member of UKIP, it never occurred to me to belong to the established parties, even though I have voted CONservative a number of times.
Arron Banks suggested that leave supporters join the tories in order to get a vote on the maybot's replacement, I briefly toyed with that idea and then foolishly renewed my UKIP membership only to see Batten take over. In the end though, and regardless of Batten, I really don't think I could have stomached being a member of the "blues" as that boy Barwell called them when he doorstepped me, just looking at him was enough to make me retch.
So anyway, it seems that unless there is an assumption (Batten style) that your chance has come... God speed and make sure it is a leaver and not a faux one like that creep Gove.
Personally, my dream ticket would be interchangeably, Johnson/Rees-Mogg in the First Lord and Chief Secretary of the Treasury roles, with Lord Farage as Foreign Secretary. I would abolish the Brexit department it was always a sham. David Davis as Home Secretary, since he has a feel for our constitution and fair play.
Any Tory MP or peer that will not serve in a cabinet with those four, can eff off, they won't be worth having.
A short while ago I heard Terry the Sneak's speech to the MSM and thought there must be many more like me who have just stopped listening to her; she has nothing to say that I'm even remotely interested in hearing.
