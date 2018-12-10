Don't worry - we're winning

And yes, it was the EU that precipitated it all. Everything about the EU was contrary to 1500 years of British history, a history of a permissive society in which the law only intervened to prevent specific harms. European law, formed by an authoritarian papacy, a tyrant Napoleon and a dictatorial tradition culminating in power being taken by the EU, is restrictive. You are only allowed to do that which the State permits you to do. And they've covered all options - a serious offence here is 'Resisting State authority' - covering everything from running away from the police to refusing to dib your mates in.
Of course, our domestic elite - politicians, journalists, broadcasters, local government officials and civil servants, quangocrats, the new fat, bloated cardinals of academia, the vice-chancellors of the learning scam, and the fake charities and their fakenews 'reports' - loved the displacement of British Liberalism by EU authoritarianism. It gave them the opportunity to smother us with a sodden pillow of joyless, dreary regulation. Our pubs and working mens clubs were closed and the sites sold off to Housing Associations, the billions of new money printed since 2008 have all gone to boost the asset values of the wealthy elites whilst our own incomes have stagnated and our opportunities are mired; our children, burdened for a lifetime with a mountain of debt before they start living, now have less chance of owning a home than a Victorian sweep.
What drives our elites so hard to 'Remain' isn't that they love the EU, but that they've come to enjoy the undemocratic power that the EU brings them, and are fearful of losing it to a more democratic and independent Britain.
But don't despair. Win or lose this round of Brexit, we're winning. Britain WILL leave the EU, and we will rebalance power in our nation. 2016 let the genie out of the bottle, and strive as they might they cannot stuff it back inside. Right now, we've paralysed Parliament and virtually destroyed two established Parties, to be reborn in our own image. We've created a gap for a third party (sorry, Gerard, it isn't you) and even a fourth to keep them in discomfort. And we're demanding to be heard.
As Eamonn Butler, the ASI's Director, wrote in 'Abusing the People'
'(populists) see themselves as ignored and exploited by those who are supposed to represent them. And faced with all this, the British public are doing what the British public have always done: poking fun at their leaders and making life as uncomfortable for them as they can. As long as they do not miscalculate and elect someone like Jeremy Corbyn, many of us think that this is actually no bad thing'
12 comments:
Looks like I have my evening reading. Thanks for posting the link to Abusing the People.
Anyone who hasn't read it, I recommend Revolting! How the Establishment are Undermining Democracy and What They'Re Afraid of" by Mick Hume.
Agreed Raedwald...
I was asking my son a couple of weeks back whether I should resign from UKIP or just not renew, since I knew that he had done the latter and he was a bit of a bigwig in that party. He said, just do what ever Nigel does, so I resigned last week in a throwing my toys out of the pram manner. You are correct, I know Gerard Batten personally, and I never thought that he was a leader. His assumption of the leadership was seriously disheartening, but I had just renewed my membership when it happened, "despite Bolton". His subsequent course of action of turning UKIP into a street mob of Tommmmeeee supporters actually makes me feel sick, and as you intimate Raedwald, and as I have commented here, it is doomed.
As for Eamonn Butler, I met him a few years back and I asked him a question about limited liability, I believe it to be a tool of bureaucrats, politicians and corporatists, and essentially bad. I asked him why we needed it, he said it was fundamental to capitalism. It was just then, that I realised that "free markets" and "capitalism" were very different animals. The former being about the human condition, the latter being an attempt at immortality, and it is, in my view, almost as evil as socialism, since it leads to corporatism/fascism... socialism's nastier little cousin.
I remember getting into trouble here defending the feudalist construct, contending that it was part of the free market structure, and I still believe that it is more humane than untrammelled capitalism.
And here we are, approaching the denouement, the point where family is destroyed at the altar of globalism, and real human lives start to be taken in support of one side or the other.
I reckon that we are better off, smoking ourselves to death, at least it is pleasurable doing it.
For me the turning point was the ban on incandescent light bulbs. It's a trivial 'straw' to break a camel's back but the suggested CFL replacements were not ready as a replacement with poor colour and higher costs. It has been said by others that a large firm that had spare CFL manufacturing capacity lobbied for the change.
It's only now that LED replacements are available that wholesale replacement of incandescent lighting makes sense. And since it makes sense there's no need to make it compulsory...
If this is winning Radders, I'd hate to think what losing looks like?
We've been well and truly done up like a kipper (and I don't mean Ukipper either), the amendments by Grieve et al will see to that.
What will the next election bring? Corbyn? Good luck with that.
We've tried the ballot box, and that turned out well didn't it? Not.
So now, there is only one option left.
Discovered JOys - that was the moment for me too.
I think Radders is correct, it is no accident that Britain is the way it is, it is that way because of the nature, patient decent but cussed in adversity, of its inhabitants.
I share Radders' optimism, expressed very well by Allister Heath in the telegraph as well by the way a couple of days back.
It is the nature of the British in all our wars to lose the first round due mainly to our not being a militaristic aggressive nation on a permanent war footing, unlike those who usually start them. I'm looking at you Prussia.
THere was a headline this morning that Selmayr wants to take over the negotiation with the UK.
That would have the inestimable benefit of guaranteeing a clean break. The fact that the eurocrats don't understand that tells you all you need to know about the EU.
Beatings will continue until morale improves.
Gosh, RW! It was only in 2007 you decided that? For me it was far earlier. I've been interested in shooting all my life, though I do less now since the (English) countryside is getting so crowded and shrinking; first, in 1967 the Act passed by Roy Jenkins put shotguns on registration (very interesting background, but that's for another time); then in 1988 when I was planning to get an AR-15 we lost semi-automatic rifles; in 1997 we lost handguns, and I had to give up my Colt 1911 .45...
I dare say not everyone here is interested in guns or shooting: but I suggest that for anyone interested in both political liberty, and the political process, a study of firearms legislation (with particular regard to the UK) is highly instructive. It's also depressing, for anyone keen on democracy... In sum, we've only had real "gun control" stuff for approaching 100 years, prior to which gun ownership was far more widespread, virtually unrestricted, and gun crime was at lower levels proportionately than today; since then, successive Firearms Acts (all but one passed by Conservative administrations...) have ramped up the controls, while gun crime has increased in parallel.
I could go on, but I won't. Really, it's hugely more instructive & interesting even than the history of government hypocrisy over tobacco.
@Tony Harrison:
Sean Gabb tells a great story about the old days when the police were rarely armed, but ordinary folk might well be, as they went about their business.
He says that it was not unusual for a policeman, witnessing an armed robbery taking place, obtaining a pearl handled handbag gun from a little old lady in order to detain the robber. The point being that there was more than one reason to NOT take a firearm with you when you went out to commit crime.
The first being that you didn't know which of your victims was armed or not, so it was not a simple matter.
The second was that WHEN you were caught, there was a real chance that the hangman's noose would be at the end of your road.
Even the thickest of felon, realised this and thought twice before embarking on such an adventure.
The valuable input of clever politicians was unnecessary, it was self policing, and as you say, "gun crime" was unusual, rather than the norm.
Politicians and bureaucrats are the real criminals in our modern world and very expensive to-boot.
@right-writes: I haven't read Sean Gabb for some years, but I'm aware of the phenomenon you mention. Can't recall the details, but there's a fairly well recorded instance from pre-WW1 when London plods were pursuing miscreants, and along the way various gentlemen (maybe ladies too) proffered the loan of their pocket pistols in case of need...
In those days, my grandfathers and other Brits could buy and own just about any gun they wanted, without hindrance or registration, including automatics. England was certainly not crime-free, but gun crime was at significantly lower levels than today.
I wish I could share your optimism, Radders, but unfortunately just now I cannot.
The endless screeching of the Remoaners and their dags in the media, reinforced by the risible - yet somehow believed by millions - nonsense of "Project Hysteria" mean that ordinary non-geeky people just want the whole thing sewn up and off the front pages at practically any cost. Principles mean nothing to them.
Any delay or extension now will become indefinite, to be followed in a few years' time by a quiet reversal into the status quo. It might only take and Order in Council.
And make no mistake, this is our last and only chance; the elites will never again make the mistake of asking the people their views.
As long as the bread and circuses continue, we're screwed, imho.
Oh and btw, would everyone please forget about UKIP?
When Cameron made his famous remark about fruitcakes and swivel-eyed loons, it was meant to be an insult, and it was; now - not so much so.
I have no idea of the truth about Tommy Robinson, but of one thing I am certain: the mere mention of his name will cause all reasonable voters to run for the hills. It seems the current UKIP "leadership" don't understand this. They are finished; ignore them, point and laugh if you must, but you cannot take them seriously, and we need a serious party.
Oh and btw, would everyone please forget about UKIP?
A couple of months back when Raed proposed a March Of Millions, I warned that the most important thing would be not to let UKIP or Tommy Robinson near it.
@Battenburk, you know when you've consigned your party to the political dustbin when there are more coppers at your march of THOUSANDS than protesters! 17.345 million (and that's being generous) LEAVE voters just told you they do not want to be associated in any way with the yakking Lemon. But worse than that-its your party and if you want to wreck it channeling the AfD then that's your choice-is that you have accomplished what Remainers never could (not for want of trying I might add), namely linked Brexit inedibly with the Nazism.
Post a Comment