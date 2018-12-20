Globalism is dead - the future is Local

My loathing, resentment and anger is reserved for Peter Sutherland and those of his kind, and so should yours be. Sutherland, ex-Chairman of Goldman Sachs, ex-EU Commissioner, ex-Irish government minister, typified the symbiotic links of a corporatist-governmental complex working to impose globalism on unwilling peoples.
It's important to understand that the antonym of globalist isn't nationalist but internationalist.
Macron and his fellow globalists make silly speeches in which they denounce nationalism as an impractical sole alternative to globalism. It's a false comparison. The practical alternative to globalism is internationalism - independent, sovereign nations trading with eachother, exchanging knowledge and skills, agreeing common standards where these offer common advantage, maintaining flows between universities and research institutes, and above all acting in restraint of sovereign or territorial aggrandisement of a sort that causes war.
Churchill was aware that neither France nor Germany were capable in the long term of being responsible internationalists. Both had cursed Europe with war for two hundred years, and neither can still be trusted alone to act in the common interest. Tying them together in a political-economic compact is a very effective way of protecting the world from their malign tendencies - even it it means for them a sclerotic economy, reduced growth and potential. For seventy years this has largely worked - bar a few war-fomenting behavioural lapses in the Balkans and Ukraine. The mistake, the error that should never have been allowed, was to tie the UK into this harness.
Macron is terrified that a France and a Germany independent of eachother will revert to their old ways. His fears are justified. This is why he's so terrified of nationalism - and so uncertain about the EU's ability to be an internationalist player. For Macron it's globalism or chaos.
So let us be aware that just as we are at last rectifying the mistake and resuming our place in the world as an international player, we must work equally hard to preserve an EU that keeps France and Germany shackled to eachother - for Britain's long term national security lies in keeping these beasts chained.
|The Elephant - Peter Sutherland's godchild
2 comments:
"Working equally hard to preserve an EU that keeps France and Germany shackled together" seems, according to Treason May, to require us to become their vassal state; accept their dictatorial governance across swathes of policy areas and to bung them £39 billion (and the rest) for NOTHING in return. I'm sick to death of this country being bullied by them. The EU is not a benign construct that should be preserved in order to keep the peace.
The creation of EU Aristos, governing without democratic consent and the policies they are determined to pursue in order to create the Empire they crave, are wrecking the economies and societies of southern Europe. Just what benefit do these Kommissars bestow that justifies a salary of £20,000 a month. They really are just a new manifestation of the Ancien Regime with their equivalent of the Versailles Palace in Brussels, paid for by the little people who are almost completely shut out from the decision-making process. They are creating the conditions for revolution; if they're lucky they'll just get a series of nationalist terrorist groups (ETA/IRA style) fighting for their freedom, rather than a real revolution.
It's the EU which allows the likes of Sutherland and before him Coudenhove-Kalergi, to impose their "vision" of a Europe destroyed by mass immigration. Without the EU, Merkel would not have opened Germany's borders to millions of African/middle eastern economic migrants and invited them to tramp all over southern and eastern Europe in order to get there. Without the EU, she would not have had the power or authority to order other Sovereign nations to "take their fair share."
I'd rather see France and Germany shackled together, along with the Benelux, but the rest of the EU nations breaking free.
Yes Sutherland joins Soros, incidentally Financial Times man of the year 2018...
This is as you say, crooked thinking. Gene Roddenberry based a whole concept on the basis of a one world (globalist) government that promised not to interfere with alien cultures... The prime directive.
Every single episode and film was about how the Earth's politicians and troops broke their promise and then wriggled out of it, or justified it.
We cannot be trusted with other people's freedom, so we should not get ourselves into such positions? We should avoid it, rather than move towards it, since we know the outcome, before we start. Some folk say that repeating the same failed exercise and expecting it to turn out differently is the definition of madness.
Alternatively we put our thinking caps on to see if there might be a better way. It's not one thing or nothing at all as May is suggesting. Everyone can see that, except for the dumb folk that call themselves our government. A simple enquiry on wikipedia will tell them that we existed as nations and traded with each other… goods, knowledge and services. The only time that there was a problem was between dictatorships, empires or situations where a democracy has trouble with a neighbouring dictatorship.
I always come back to Switzerland here. they were fighting each other for centuries as one region or the other tried to establish control. Eventually they collectively realised that co-operation was more profitable and peaceful and that democracy was the best way to allow individuals to express themselves. Democracies must co-operate in order to avoid total chaos.
...As you call it Raedwald... Internationalism.
It is so bloody obvious, why do we tolerate these thick arseholes that call themselves our representatives?
Why don't we, all of us... including police, armed forces, civil servants, media presenters, journalists... anyone with influence, not see these people for what they are?
It is all, after all a pretty modern phenomenon, Hogarth was probably one of the first to talk about it... How did we reach this nadir?
Let us have a new year Rumania moment… I always fondly remember the look on Ceausescu’s fizzog, even though few of us speak their language, the expression is universal.
