Loss and anger

WE started with common factors that characterised the roots of the anger, frustration and hunger for change that has gained much traction not only in the UK but across Europe;
- Increasing inequality
- Living standards down
- People excluded from decision making
- Decline of working class power
- Globalism / AI causing disempowerment
- Cultural loss - damage to cultural identity
The impacts of managerialism and the reach of the corporates into our lives - enhanced by our own unelected officials 'gold-plating' the raft of petty restrictions from those other unelected officials in Brussels mean that a way of life passed from father to son in years past is now gone. I can recall being quite used to removing the cylinder head of a Ford 105E at the age of 13, cleaning the pistons and replacing the bolts in sequence to the right torque before coating the engine bay in Gunk and hosing it clean. Now not only is it not possible for people to service their own vehicles, but the EU wants to prohibit it in law.
It's this combination between technology that deliberately excludes its owners and government regulation that enables the power of the corporates to capture consumers economically, a combination between an oligopolistic service and infrastucture economy that creates dependence on private firms for the basics and essentials of life and disables citizens from self-reliance, and parallel government regulation that gives private firms a quasi-official status. This is all also part of a loss of control that people feel, part of a perceived exclusion from decision-making. Personal car leases, the 'cloud', firms that hold DVDs and CDs and even software that you 'own' digitally and remotely for ransom - at least when I buy my real CD I'm not obliged to remain a customer of the bloke who sold it to me for eternity in order to be able to listen to it.
It may be a generational thing. Certainly the young people I know seem unconcerned at being 'captured' and 'owned' by the dominant corporates, and are simply happy to comply with new laws compelling them to buy LED lamps. Looking at the live video feeds from the Gilets Jaunes in Paris one sees many grey heads as well as many people dressed for middle-class petty posing rather than for the tear gas, suggesting that those on the street come from the full spectrum of the C-E social classes and of all ages, in other words the huge cohorts of the population most affected by negative change.
There are those - mainly amongst the elite establishment, but also amongst those young metropolitan elites who are happy to see 'Leavers' die - whose response to the current and forthcoming plight of those bearing the brunt of change is to leave them to it, and do nothing that might worsen their own wealth or privileged position. I cannot express how vile and repugnant I find this attitude.
As a nation we're all in it together. That's what being a nation means - we share risks, rewards and a common cultural congruence and responsibility. We also owe a duty to our fellow Britons to ensure not only a safety net but, in Australian terms, 'A Fair Go' to allow them to participate in a new economy. It is simply not acceptable in any form for either the deeply selfish old privileged establishment or the deeply selfish young metropolitan elite who will do well from globalism and AI to shrug off a responsibility for those not so advantaged.
The Parties are struggling right now with novel alignments. I will mark my ballot for whichever party stands for justice, freedom, equity, our nation as One Nation, internationalist not globalist, and above all with a vision that Britain can be a exemplar to the world of how to manage stupendous change with care, compassion, dignity and national determination.
And if a 16 year old were to ask me what best to do in life, my advice would be to train as a chef with a good Bangladeshi restaurant - our demand for good curries won't decrease, but the loophole that has allowed the import of curry-house cooks rather than training domestic young people is closing. Avoid the iron slave-collar of student debt. And one of the few things that AI will never be able to displace humans in doing is flame-range cooking with complex combinations of heat, spice, meat, and skill.
11 comments:
It seems to me that over the centuries, various forms of government have used a combination of violence and religion to control the masses. Both are ultimately based on fear.
Now both have lost their potency to force compliance in western European populations. Remember the outrage when the Spanish Government used violent tactics to quell the Catalonian separatists. And, apart from our Muslim populations, religion is no longer the force for control it once was.
So the Elite are simply using new methods to control "the mob." Laws, regulations, propaganda, peer pressure, "nudge" tactics and the economic "capture" Raedwald describes. The snowflake younger generation seem to have completely succumbed to this form of control. The older generation, who remember how the country functioned before it, are resisting.
The older generation also remember a time when the nation truly was a nation. Fairly limited amounts of immigration had not had a discernible, negative, effect. That has changed dramatically in the past 25 years and it can no longer be covered-up by the Elite. Even former champions of a multicultural society have admitted that it hasn't worked how they imagined and we live in ghettoised communities who rarely interact voluntarily. The deluge of mixed-race families featuring in adverts on the telly are intended to instil a belief that this is how the country actually functions when, for the vast majority, it doesn't. The violent deaths in London this year are, mainly, carried out by and to members of one "community." The grooming rape gangs are almost entirely from another immigrant community.
I understand that immigrants come her for economic advantage and I don't blame them individually. I DO blame the politicians for failing to care for the working class native population who would be most affected by the influx. I don't see that I owe immigrants any national loyalty. They may have been given a British passport, but in my eyes that doesn't automatically make them British. We are not "one nation." We are different communities, living apart together.
Part 1:
My first engine strip down and rebuild was that very engine, not the Anglia but the 1963 Cortina, my first car. When you reminded me of that Raedwald, all those memories of hours spent in the front yard in the freezing cold, came flooding back. That car cost me £60 and was an absolute pile of s.
I don't know whether the previous owners had fiddled the mileage but it only had around 70K on it, but the rust was epic and the cam followers were cylinders, rather than mushrooms. I changed the doors and boot lid... unfortunately for poor Jessie, they were of a different colour, rather than the yukky powder green, they were a pale blue colour. But it is the car that not only did I learn to drive and pass my test in, but also understand the hows, whats and why-fors of the motor car.
At nine years old, it was in a shocking condition, but anyway, it rattled around for over a year, before some sucker bought it from me. My current vehicle is 15 years old, there is no rust, it's Japanese/American, rather than British/American and apart from the rather dated look, it is in remarkable condition. I am not really interested in driving, London is too crowded, the traffic moves too slowly, there is too much litigation in the air and too many cameras... and anyway I will get into trouble trying to drive into some areas due to non-compliance issues. Besides, I've got my free bus pass! :)
Cont:
You are absolutely right about the dependence culture that is being built, I have hated the word "consumer", ever since "the Consumers Association" became known to me and the BBC started to repeat it endlessly, and push that "Which" magazine in such a big way.
I mentioned the other day, that I had recently referenced Sean Gabb, having not thought about him for a while. I even joined his YouTube channel, and there... are a small collection of videos of classical records, played by him on an old Columbia portable record player.
On a whim, I did a bit of research, took a look on the Bay, and aimed for an HMV 102D portable record player. I won the auction, there was a collection of records and lots of spare needles and a nice drive out to the country to collect it. A good all round experience.
When I got it home, I wound it up, I didn't change the needle, there was a chipped record already on the turntable, so I launched it. It barely moved, so I moved the speed controller to full speed, and this awful racket started to emerge from the horn... Something had to be done.
I downloaded the manual that some helpful individual had posted, and read all four pages. I went to a clean desk with a single flat bladed screwdriver, and followed HMV's instructions. Very soon, I had a pile of bits, and a jar full of screws. I fiddled around, pulling this lever or prodding that knob, and realised that there was absolutely nothing wrong that a bit of cleaning and lubing would not address. HMV from Hayes, Middlesex were aware that their product was very simple, but very well made and robust. Even a mechanical nincompoop could open it up, understand it, and repair it.
I judiciously applied a few squirts of WD40 as I had seen my friend Gerry Wells of the Vintage Wireless Museum do on many occasions. Reassembled the machine twice before I got everything right, took it to the place where the records were. I wound it up and put that old record on with a new needle... And Bing Crosby started to sing. Absolutely marvellous, the record was a bit crackly, it was damaged and I don't recall the tune, but the speed adjuster was dead on 78rpm, the sound was room filling and the cat ran for his life... always a good sign.
Later, I realised what a great little allegory this was:
One of the dooberies that one encounters during the above mentioned procedure, is an arrangement of steel spheres on a metal spindle, set between two pivots. When the spring is wound, and the motor brake released, this thing starts to spin, quite wildly, and the balls change their position, it sort of clattered a bit.
After I cleaned and lubed and poked, the clattering stopped and everything else seemed to run more smoothly. It turns out that this thing is called "the governor", and its purpose is to control the speed and even-ness of the spindle that eventually causes the turntable to turn. The speed adjuster allows a bit of external manual control. The listener, knows when the sound is right, although some people have made paper things that allow a nerd to check the speed with a strobe light.
I like the idea that a governor (government) has a limited role, which is to stop the engine running out of control. The owner/user hand winds the spring and drives the turntable, and requires a few extra winds following every couple of tunes. The folded horn that is unseen underneath the turntable and emerges at the back of the case, passively fills the room with the music that "I" want to play. A new needle ensures that the sound is clear and unmuffled. And it will do these things, until I am tired and wish to sleep. Notably however, others can take up where I leave off, and have little dance, as long as the small number of pre-requisites are dealt with, it will keep playing its tunes.
Wonderful, our politicians and civil servants should ALL be issued with an HMV 102 as part of their "establishment" ceremony. lest they forget what they are there for.
Learn to make curry, really? that's it? I expect more.
The people who benefit most from 'culture; are those who would destroy it.
Culture is produced by the 'somewheres', the people who stay in one place and who adapt to the local environment. Meanwhile the 'nowheres' flit around the world 'oohing' and 'aaahing' at 'the locals' while doing deals to promote the global, homogenous brands that slowly destroy what they have seen. On their brief return to the place of their birth, (they have no home), they promote 'multiculturism' which destroys the local culture and may even intoduce apartheid. A country is no longer a 'club' to which people 'belong', they give and take, but instead a 'hotel', where as long as the bill is paid the hotel delivers 'international' service, the same the world over.
my advice would be to train as a chef with a good Bangladeshi restaurant -
-Raed
That mirrors the advice I tend to hand out to the underage smokers who congeal in tunnel/archway downstairs. Leave school at 16 and go learn a skill. Doesn't have to be a 'proper' apprenticeship (although if you can one one then take it) nor does it have to be a formally 'recognized' skill- it can be 'learn on job'. Doesn't really matter what, just that you can stick it for 2 years. Curry Cooker would very definitely be a good example. One lad I know started cleaning food processing plants at night, which required some training because the chemicals they use are 'fuckin' nasty' (that's technical jargon I think for 'liable to cause serious injury'). 2 years or so of experience with acids and pressure washers , he will be able to find work almost anywhere. Maybe not well paid work (although i was surprised at just how much he does earn) but enough to live on with some left over for a slab of Tesco's fake Wife Beater at the weekend. That's the point; acquire a marketable skill and you can find some sort of work everywhere you happen to be.
@Jack:
It certainly didn't do Jeremy Beadle any harm apart from wearing his fingers down. He was trained to steam bread at the local "Tip Top" bakery.
I remember hearing him talk about these Polish blokes who spent their lives on the day shift cleaning out the ovens, so they rarely saw the light of day, as such they were sheet white, the sun never reached their bodies.
Of course, it was all downhill from there for Jeremy.
I always though an HGV licence or Accountancy qualifications were to way to go. There are still plenty of jobs - but home grown HGV drivers appear to be losing out to European HGV drivers and many accountants lead lives of quiet desperation...
Yes, learn skills, but don't expect those skills to last you a lifetime.
HGV drivers are one of those jobs AI/Automation will do away with. As Tucker Carlson noted, in the US, truck driving is the number one job of non college educated men, but driverless technology will wipe those jobs out.
Yes, learn skills, but don't expect those skills to last you a lifetime.
-Discovered Joys
A point I make to my own offsprungs. Youngest got a sweet deal with a local bus/coach firm. They paid him to work as a cleaner and at the same time put him through the Bus licence on their dime (5 times infact cos he has problems with tests-was the same with his bike licences and car). All he had to do is agree to work for them for 2 years. Now he gets phone calls from 'head hunter' firms who supply British trained drivers to Germany- where the shortage of bus drivers has reached, apparently, breaking point....despite all the immigrants(Raed, is Austria experiencing the same "Busfahrerknappheit" do you know?). But I'm on at him to learn something more, it not being smart to have all your eggs etc. Not only AI is a threat to skill sets but, as I have pointed out to him, your body can break down at any moment leaving you unable to drive but also bus drivers tend to see some horrific things...such as the young chap here recently who drove his bike into the front grill of a bus. Physically the bus driver gets to walk away (usually) but mentally , as with people who attend RTAs, there is a limit. Small kid runs out infront of your bus-chances are you will never want to drive one again.
Not aware of any shortage, but there bloody well ought to be; from here to Villach is only 400m lower altitude but the last time I did it in the postbus it was like the final escape in 'Where Eagles Dare' - he was screeching round steep downhill hairpins in the snow, hitting blind bends at high speed - it was a bloody miracle we weren't all killed. My knuckles were white as I gripped the seat, but the old farmers' wives on board just kept on nattering as though it was quite normal ...
Post a Comment