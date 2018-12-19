Raab wants to throw UK taxpayers' money at Airbus and Renault

Third, the Treasury must prepare a Brexit budget to identify businesses – including ‘just in time’ manufacturers – most at risk from a departure on WTO terms. We should cut business taxes to boost them as they transition, and offset the cost from the £39 billion the UK would have paid the EU.It's disingenuous and mendacious.
First, the UK will not avoid having to make a very large payment to the EU. It may not be in 2019 with a clean break, and it may not be as much as £39bn, but even if we kick it over to the International Court in the Hague, I suspect we may have have to end up paying as much as half, say £20bn.
Second, compensatory tax measures should be limited to UK owned and headquartered firms. We know Airbus, whose aircraft wings are made here, is not one. Nor should we compensate any EU firms with satellite plants in the UK - it has been the EU's bloody minded intransigence that has precipitated a clean break scenario.
Raab's Telegraph piece appears to have been co-ordinated with the global corporates, who are this morning whining at full chat and demanding taxpayer cash to enable them to continue paying multi-million pound bonuses to their bosses, or they sack Welsh workers.
My own view is that in the end we won't get a Clean Break Brexit. May's government is now orchestrating a full scale national panic - the end play of Project Hysteria - that will act to terrify the Commons into submission early in the new year. Some minor concession from Brussels and MPs, and the symbiotic Axis pact between government and the big corporates will continue - and bugger the people of Britain.
We owe them nothing. NOT ONE PENNY.
They've been taking money of us for 40 years under false pretences, and then what little we do give back, suddenly it because of the good ole EU.
And just who pray, is going to make us pay anything?
As you say Raedwald, if any companies are due tax reductions, it is the ones that do not conduct business overseas.
But since the real tax payer is the individual anyway, why not keep a keen eye on personal taxation, rather than worry about the businesses...
Perhaps something can be done about the EU tax... VA bloody T?
Regarding the clean break...
The government is being so bloody obvious about it, that with a bit of luck it won't fool anyone with anything more than a "room temperature IQ"... Hopefully there are enough MP's out there who will qualify on a good day.
I've not yet heard a convincing reason from Remain groups for staying in the EU. A surprising lack of evidence in the debate.
So I ask myself Cui Bono? Who benefits? Apart from the post Parliament jobs for politicians I suspect the group that derives the most benefit from EU membership are big businesses. Not only do the get to 'manage' their tax affairs to pay tax in the most favourable country in the EU, they are able to lobby the 'civil service' of 28 countries in one place, one set of people to influence. And they lobby in their own interests (naturally) with little risk of unexpected change and few smaller firms being able to compete.
So Raab proposing tax rebates is best explained not as natural justice, nor a pragmatic adjustment, but a bribe to soften the blow of economic privileges foregone.
I would prefer that the Government just got on with a clean Brexit, a Sovereign Brexit, and let any corporate adjustments flow naturally.
Despite the threats by the corporates to exit the UK if we did not join the euro they are still here. Now they at it again with threats that unless we remain in the EU they will quit. Actually these corporates don't care about politics, they care about the money - they want the bungs to continue. If we were a little bit more robust as a sovereign nation - a little bit more nationalist, shall we say? - we could tell them to eff off. One of the many advantages of leaving the EU.
Anyone who has read Theresa May's Draft Withdrawal Agreement can see that it is bad law badly written with the aim of keeping us tied to the EU.
Remaining in a customs union with the EU, aligned to the EU's single market, the entire UK (rather than just exported products) subject to EU rules, subject to the CJEU, sharing "fishing opportunities", in military unification with the EU, etc, etc, means that the DWA is quite definitely not Leave.
Thick MPs do indeed show every sign of being swayed by Project Hysteria. And as I have been saying for months the most likely outcome is that the majority Remain MPs in the HoC will vote for the DWA - the current version of Chequers. Mrs May will be propped up by Labour MPs, and we Leave voters will be stuffed.
Raedwald, I agree with everything you say...except that I would be prepared to bribe the CBI and the corporates if it meant we could leave the EU completely with a "no deal" on WTO terms and no longer in the SM/CU/ECJ.
In the long run it would be worth it.
