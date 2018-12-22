Last Christmas (for many MPs?)

Ipswich used to have an MP called Ken Weech, whom despite being a Labourite was generally held in some regard by the whole town. He was not ambitious, never aspired to the ministerial ladder, was happy on the back benches and was known as a fair-dealer without pronounced views. Every year on this weekend, after Parliament had risen, he'd spend two or three hours just standing about on Cornhill, outside the Town Hall, on his own, just shaking hands and making friendly small-talk with constituents. He was rarely unengaged - no-one was deterred from approaching him, he wasn't scary or pompous and he consequently generally had a constantly shifting audience of two or three around him.
He had a smooth way with the occassional pest who wanted a disputatious monopoly of his time - he'd just turn slickly to a passing shopper, smile, extend his hand and freeze the pest over his left shoulder. Likewise, he'd be gone before the customers of Mannings and the Golden Lion on the adjacent side of Cornhill spilled out after lunch, neatly avoiding the drunks.
We used to sit in the front window seats at Mannings and watch him at work. He was a pro - it was a joy to see. People were genuinely happy to meet and greet their MP, and the brief encounters enhanced a tedious pre-Christmas shopping scramble for many. It was one of those little social happenings from which everyone got something. All credit to him.
I'm sure he's not the only MP to have done this, or who will contemplating doing similar today. Except that many will be facing constituents for whom Brexit has been an enforced diet for months, and many, particularly from my own Party, will be facing constituents anxious to hear their MP's reasons for not supporting the constituency's Leave vote in the Commons (or, more rarely, Remain vote).
I suspect there's going to be a lot of Westminster flu about this weekend (like diplomatic flu, but the virus only becomes active outside of SW1). Which is a shame - as if there's a GE before next Christmas, it may have been their last opportunity to do so.
Ah those were the days my friend....
I can remember when you could walk along Downing Street, you could stand outside Number 10 or 11 and watch the comings and goings, if you wanted. Engagement might have been a bit more difficult, but along with the freedom of being able to get close up to the heads of government, we ordinary folk were much more deferent too.
This was not that long ago, before the IRA took Airey Neve I would venture, which reminds me of a much more modern example. At a "summit meeting" of European heads of government, the press were close to the building where it was all happening,, the high and mighty were arriving with their convoys of bullet proof limos, there was a heavy police presence...
... A battered BMW drew up to the steps, stopped and the engine was turned off, out of the driver's seat a suited man stepped out and went up to a policeman, the policeman pointed his finger and gesticulated a bit, and a curious reporter went over to see what was going on...
Apparently it was the Swiss president, he had just driven up from Switzerland and was looking for a place to park, before he went into the meeting.
As per Raedwald and right-writes.
This (now rare man-of-the-people) attitude works for the most senior managers too. CEOs and Board Members who walked the shop floor and were approachable - and more to the point were not insulated by their wealth.
I'm not a great believer in artificially setting a limit on top peoples' pay but I do believe that huge remuneration packages make the big bosses believe 'they are worth it' and members of an elite. I suspect that this corrupts their self-images (poor them) and detaches their decisions from reality (poor us). No golden handcuffs or golden redundancy packages would be a good way to start in reversing this trend.
Nothing creates a disconnect for the electorate than receiving what is clearly an automated response to correspondence. I refer specifically to my attempts to communicate with my MP re the issue of Brexit and the pathetic 'cover-all' reply that it elicited.
I must congratulate my MP on exaccerbating my frustrations and demeaning his position along with the animosity he's brought about as I now seek to find any and all means to frustrate his re-election.
The electorate MUST get back control over politicians and 'recall' must be brought back to the table as but one means of repairing the damage that Brexit (win or lose) has brought to politics.
I often wonder if this disconnect is because of an overabundance of the university-educated.
Over the years there has been a decline in people who have worked at ground floor level
and made their way up, and an increase in graduates coming straight from university and
assuming positions of leadership.
I am not against the latter in a modern workplace, but in politics there sometimes seems to be no
connection between the government and the governed.
At a local level, the only contact we seem to have with our councils occurs when we are protesting against
the removal of fields and trees.
