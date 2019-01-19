A General Election may be the best way out of the impasse

As 'Politico' reasons, A General Election may now be the best way out of the political impasse that has paralysed British politics. John Redwood does the maths that demonstrates the impasse. Mandarins have been put on alert for a snap election, and cabinet ministers have already secretly warned their constituency chairs. A rapid Brexit election would kill calls for a second referendum - which would take many months to arrange, if agreed, and would also - with luck - break the stalemate in the Commons.
For I give a helpful and constructive warning now, that unless a candidate favoured by the Party as a whole is dropped into the vacancy, there will no longer be a Conservative Party. A new Conservative Party in which Nigel Farage could find a home, a reforming and forward looking party, would emerge - and would garner members, backers and support rapidly. I am loyal to the Conservative Party, but that loyalty must be reciprocal. If the Parliamentary Party continues to ignore, frustrate and oppose the will of the vast majority of Party members, it will be crushed.
For now, look to your constituencies and prepare for a Brexit election - with one candidate to stand, and one only, in each constituency as the Pro-Brexit candidate, be they Conservative, UKIP or Independent. A liaison group must be effected rapidly to ensure this is done - we cannot afford to have the Brexit vote split.
What impasse?
The UK is leaving The EU
That's the opposite of an impasse, it's a clearly charted course.
The Remoaners are calling for an election as a last ditch effort to stop Brexitiers
There's not reason to indulge their wishes.
We need a Real Brexit Party to vote for. The CONs simply can't be trusted and our stitched-up electoral system will ensure that whoever "wins," the Establishment rules.
Hell will freeze over before I vote for my MP, Oliver Letwin, who is working with Grieve, Boles and others to overturn the result of the Referendum or force EEA/EFTA on us, rendering Brexit meaningless.
DeeDee - some may suggest that UKIP should stand 'moderate' candidates in all Tory Remainer constituencies - Grieve's, Soubry's and Letwin's...
The campaign might have started with May's hint that she would repeal the Human Rights Act.
Now consider this.
There is the recently announced over seven trillion pounds worth of equity in UK residential property, and I'm sure that the usual would very much like some of that. There are ways that they can get it, but at the moment HRA1998 stands in the way.
Let's imagine, say, that a man needs long term twenty-four hour health and social care, but his wife remains in the family home. At the moment the Right To Peaceful Enjoyment Of Possessions in HRA1998 means that she cannot be thrown out and the house sold to pay for that.
That possibility is just one repeal act away, as would be people's company pension pots being used to defray creditors in bankruptcies once more, as used to happen. The BBC was silent on that change in the law to employee's benefit, incidentally, as I'm sure it will be on these implications of HRA repeal.
And HRA does not stop the deportation of criminals. ECHR ruled on that very point for Russia not long ago, that they could do that very thing. Again, the BBC does not challenge the opposite assertion.
What's the latest, on Farage's moves to form a new party?
That would put a fox in the brexit hen-house, wouldn't it?
Anon - Please tell us about "May's hint that she would repeal the Human Rights Act."
Or I shall assume you are a troll and delete your comment.
Raed:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/theresa-may-human-rights-act-repeal-brexit-echr-commons-parliament-conservatives-a8734886.html
Anon - thank you. I was not aware.
However, its no more than a distant red herring at the moment.
How many times do I have to say that leaving is not an event, it's a process, and that will take years.
EEA/EFTA is a much better alternative to the current deal on offer, although both do put us outside the political EU. Which is a useful first step.
"or force EEA/EFTA on us, rendering Brexit meaningless."
DeeDee:
"No one is thinking of leaving the single market" - Daniel Hannan.
No one in the lying Leave campaigns contradicted him, did they?
If you consider a very hard brexit as evolutionary, then moving from the EU to EEA is a major step in that process, as Owen Paterson - another liar - said before the referendum.
You cannot complain is the UK adopts that path, therefore.
I think Hannan, Patterson, Farage and others who mentioned meant that nobody was even thinking, let alone suggesting, that we stop trading with the EU/Single Market because that was the Remainer 'debate': scare stories of no trade, no planes no visas etc (still is)
