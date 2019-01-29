Robbing democratic rights

SIR – A “Citizens’ Assembly” can break the current impasse on Brexit, and recreate trust in representative democracy.Yes. We mentioned this sort of thing in our series of pieces on renewing democracy over Christmas:
On Brexit, public debates too often reflect two unreconciled blocs of opinion. We urgently need a more diverse range of views to be weighed, taken seriously, and debated to a conclusion. A Citizens’ Assembly does that. Experience shows it works in reaching conclusions which carry public confidence, and in reconciling division.
Many feel a disconnection between Parliament and the public. The answer is not to weaponise the idea of “the people” against their elected representatives. It is to involve the electorate in a debate which influences and shapes a final parliamentary decision, without removing the decision from it.
It is not too late. The process could be completed in three months. There would need to be an extension of the Article 50 notice.
Lasting cynicism about national politics will be a likely outcome of how Brexit was done. It is in our hands to avoid that. Referring Brexit to a Citizens’ Assembly would reconnect with the public and revitalise the parliamentary process. We urge our political leaders to make this happen now.
Deliberative DemocracyThe fact that the signatories that one knows - Rowan Williams, Dan Snow, Matthew Taylor - are all prominent Remainers tells you all you need to know. The real purpose of their 'Citizens Assembly' is to reverse the most significant vote in British history - 17.4m citizens under universal suffrage voting to Leave the EU in a secret ballot. And with the usual unashamed mendacity of the Remain side they have the front to claim that a panel of 250 people selected by them to determine the nation's future (with suitable 'expert' advice, of course) will 'recreate trust in representative democracy'.
This is the favourite of the Remain side, who think that voters in their natural state are not fit to make important decisions. The schemes on offer vary, but all involve some sort of 'sortition' - the use of a voters' panel, a bit like Blair's focus groups, to make decisions on behalf of the rest of us. But only of course after being lectured by experts on the right choice to make. The experts would be neutral in the same way that the BBC is neutral.
To me, this all sounds too much like the pointless design Charettes I have encountered. The architect generally conducts them to convince planners / clients that his or her ideas have community support. They involve the architect talking to a room of people for a very long time with tons of slides and display boards and then asking them at the end which shade of Farringdon Grey, of the three offered, they would like as a finish to the front door?
It's a bit like asking some street spiv doing the three cup trick 'Is it fair?' and believing the answer 'Course it's fair gov'.
They really are desperate if they're bringing forward their longer term plans to undermine the fundamental defences of our democracy - universal suffrage, the secret ballot, the right to associate - so rapidly, before the BBC and the MSM have laid a thick mat of propaganda.
It's just another con-trick, to deny the DEMOS what they voted for. The Referendum could not have been clearer: LEAVE the EU and TAKE BACK CONTROL.
If, despite all their propaganda and machinations, the carefully selected, diverse "people's assembly" decided that in fact the best thing for the country is to leave the EU on WTO Rules, it would immediately be denounced - and ignored - by the Remainers in Parliament who are currently proposing it.
Arguably all those people that can call on some body or other to represent their interests, from the CBI, the BMJ, the ERG, the NGO's or Whatever, are the ones that should be ignored when it comes to a referendum... They are the ones that under normal circumstances have their big mouths at the table... Under normal circumstances, we ordinary folk are ignored.
So I rather see it the other way, it isn't too late, we can follow the clear instructions left to the government by the people, who for JUST ONCE were asked their opinion.
But the simple facts are that the BBC granted Nigel Farage far more time than any other politician pre-referendum, and continues to give far more to the Government and to the ERG than it does to the Opposition and to eminent Remain backers.
As if, given the stance of the Telegraph, Express, Sun, Times, and the DM under Dacre, they needed any extra help?
You do have to wonder what these people are thinking.
Do they actually believe in this twaddle?
Do they think that they are so clever and everybody else terminally thick?
Are they trying to be underhand and subversive?
I wish someone would ask them and keep at them with follow up questions. Unlikely with AlBeeb and the rest of lhe legacy meeja!
As part of the Good Friday Agreement, the British parliament repealed the Government of Ireland Act 1920 (which had established Northern Ireland, partitioned Ireland and asserted a territorial claim over all of Ireland). It means the de-partioning of Ireland, therefore.
That is why hard EU exit is impossible, without wrecking any standing that the UK might have among nations, as one which honours its commitments.
That peace was brokered with the assiduous help of the US and the EU.
The latter at any rate are not going to watch it thrown aside without the slightest care by English nationalist cynics and by Disaster Capitalists.
Dear Anonymous
I have to return to Astro physics and relativity to make sense of your post. The BBC does not and did not give Farage or the Brexit case anything like a fair hearing and still does not. You only had to see the BBC documentary on Brexit last night to understand that. It was presented as a cynical move to heal splits in the Conservative Party. That much I believe is true, but there are not 17.4 million card carrying Tories. No one in the media has done a one hour documentary spelling out why more than 50% of the country voted leave. We have had patronising people giving their view, but not that of the people themselves. It was quite telling that yesterday’s documentary included the obligatory leavers who now said that they would vote remain.
Today the front pages warn of a fresh food crisis and fast food supplies being in danger. The one thing remain has not run out of is hot air.
As for anonymous on Northern Ireland the idea that the EU did anything other than take credit that it was not due is risible. We leave the EU, Eire goes bankrupt unless they have a deal with us. I do not see any international organisation that worries about this outcome.
Anon -
Success has many fathers. Failure is an orphan.
I'm just waiting for the EU to claim to have invented the internet, to have put a man on the Moon and to have healed the Ozone layer.
Yes, having a referendum on EU membership makes a kind of sense.
Having a show of hands among a mob of drunken football fans on a 787, for who should fly it, when they crash the flight deck does too.
It's only fair that the rest of the passengers should try to get the fool out before it's too late.
A different Anon. opinion:
I have long felt that it would be a good idea to have a national jury, selected the same way as a court jury. Members of this jury would enjoy a sabbatical year with arrangements to legally protect job and income. Perhaps a quarter of the jury might be replaced every three months. The jury would have a permanent secretariat to help them out. The jury would operate rather like a select committee, with the difference that they would be able to strike down legislation but not able to propose new legislation. This I think would be a good way for 'the people' to have some control over diverse issues that get buried in the packages that are the manifestos of the parties that form governments.
Brexit, however, is a single issue, it isn't 'party-political', the issue has been resolved, we want to leave the EU. All we need now is parliament to get on with it. As others have written, all the variations on Brexit, 'second' referendums, general elections and people's assemblies are just devices of a 'remainer' parliament trying to avoid doing what they asked us to tell them to do. Indeed it is crazy, normally politicians and civil servants will do anything to avoid rsponsibility and now, here, they have a clear instruction, we decided, we take responsibility, what could be better?
So let me get this right "Anonymouse"....
The EU is the very zenith of human civilisation?
There is no higher that we can soar as a civilisation...
Right.
Just so that I know.
I should have realised, it is so f***ing obvious that a show of hands should do...
Make sure that they are the right hands though.
Sadly, this site is becoming unreadable with the daily troll line cast; yielding an unfortunate and unhealthy bite count.
@Gardner Fisher
"Today the front pages warn of a fresh food crisis and fast food supplies being in danger. "
Quite. They never mention where all the fresh food is when it is not on the shelves. Peppers, tomatoes and salad piled high in rotting heaps in the Netherlands. Italy awash with Prosecco and France awash with Champagne and strange smelly cheeses. And a beef mountain in ROI.
Potential suppliers are not going to be best pleased either at our empty shelves.
No, Mainland food suppliers to the UK, along with UK customers are going to be unhappy.
It's just yet another reason why EU exit of any form is self-evidently cretinous.
However, they have twenty-seven other countries as immediate markets with no transportation restrictions.
Anon, if what you say is true and large quantities of food are dumped within the EU starting 30th March, won't prices drop sharply which all theses suppliers are going to love. Who will be undercutting who and who will go bitching to who about unfair competition. Who will reconcile it.
