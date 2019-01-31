They're starting to get it

That such traces of ancient difference still subside in our breasts became clearer many years ago with the first acquaintance of a lifelong friend I met at university. He is a Cavalier from Worcester - I a Roundhead from Suffolk. It is not a conscious self-definition and we have rarely even spoken of it, but it remains ingrained nonetheless. There is a strong trace of 17th century East Anglian Puritan in me that rejects all corruption, asserts the responsibility of privilege, loves Justice over Law and above all strives for an equitable (but not equal) Realm. My great friend is a scofflaw, a shameless abuser of privilege and position, a serial breaker of road traffic regulations and an unembarrassed wielder of sharp elbows, not above undetectable petty theft. We are, as the Irish say, fierce friends.
For those who imagine our common past allegiances are so distant as to be diluted to homeopathic proportions in our blood, don't be so sure. Allister Heath in the Telegraph also finds echoes of the 17th century in the divisions I have also described so comprehensively in previous posts. Against the hubristic decadence of the New Elite are
... the New Radicals: a heterodox bunch who are often uncomfortable revolutionaries. They look on, aghast, at our elites’s fin-de-siecle delusions, at their breathtaking self-satisfaction, and dream of the day that they can put them back in their place. Many New Radicals used to trust our institutions and were once small-c conservatives themselves; today, they believe the “system” to be broken, controlled by a selfish, morally-corrupt establishment committed to lining its own pockets.The next stage of course is for our political allegiances to align with the nation's new bipartisan divisions - Roundhead or Cavalier, Caesarian plebeian or Pompeian patrician. Our Commons chamber is made for it, and every atom of DNA in our being is hard wired for a two party political system. Heath fears some form of destructive Corbynism, but, Puritan leveller that I am, I see in Corbyn a potential ally to the New Radical cause. I find myself nearer in many things to Jeremy Corbyn than to Boris Johnson. And if that surprises you, you still don't get it.
7 comments:
Radders - I recall when Prof. Robert Tombs was a guest on the Delingpole podcast in one of its many incarnations, they talked about the roundhead/cavalier thing. Tombs is very very sound, but asked Roundhead or Cavalier the reply was Cavalier (I seem to remember) which surprised me. I think he likened the roundheads to the taliban.
Fact is Puritannicalness isn't British.
I'm with you on the hatred of corruption and abuse of privilege, completely.
But you lose me with your implied belief that Corbyn is a better bet than Boris.
Whilst neither are great intellectuals, at least Boris makes an effort.
Corbyn is profoundly anti-the British working class, and is corruption personified.
Roundheads and Cavaliers? None of the above for me, I'd be a Laurence Clarkson type....far leftwing of the reformation.
Laurence Clarkson? More Jeremey Clarkson....
Offering up our political system is a bit like judging the ripeness of fruit from its skin only. Bite into it and taste the bitterness of the controlling and vested interests underneath.
Corbyn may have reasonably decent personal morals (same with May) when it comes to equality and fairness but is yet another puppet under the control of others and afraid to speak out.
The rot is far too deep to be excised - it's going to take a complete tear-down and rebuild to rid us of this infestation.
The only politician I've seen/heard so far that doesn't seem (although I stand to be corrected) personally under the control of others is J R-M.
WB Jack ;)
Not sure but isn't this a bit like squares and rectangles? A square is a rectangle, but a rectangle is not necessarily a square...
The roundhead cause was not particularly puritan, although puritans always sided with the roundheads. It was really people against toffs... And the problem as I see it is that the victors become the new toffs, until the next reorganisation, we don't really do revolutions...
The puritans seem to be a bit like the modern lefty, they don't understand other people's ideas, so they throw them into the "hate bucket".
The EU is definitely a big problem, since it has turned our two party system into a one party system. As someone once said... It doesn't matter who you vote for, the government always gets in. The cavalier roundhead position does not necessarily mean you will be a CONservative or a Labourite, you used to be able to be in either party and be a conservative or a socialist.... But now that means you are a globalist, because they both stand for the same thing.
On balance, I think I am a royalist... One with no money or influence.... blunt elbows too. I suppose I am closest to the classical liberal wing of the tory party, or the anarchist wing of the labour party.
I certainly don't get it, Jezza? barring both being human I share nothing with him.
Ah, Puritan is perhaps the wrong term. As a Libertarian I've no wish to dictate what people do consensually to their own or others' bodies, or what anybody eats, drinks or smokes. As far as I'm concerned, so long as it doesn't have a negative impact on other people, fine.
But I am intensely moralistic in other areas - in terms of one's duty to oneself and to others, that the pursuit of virtue is morally better than the the pursuit of vice, that conspicuous consumption in the face of those who lives have been destroyed by Globalism is wrong.
Yes, there's little difference between Stephen Kinnock, Dominic Grieve, Anna Soubry and Will Straw, and they might all as well be in the same party - but not the one of which I'm a member
Post a Comment